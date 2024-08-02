Simply brings essential funeral cover to farm workers at Nampo 2025

New Simply Boer campaign delivers affordable staff protection for South Africa's agricultural workforce.

Photo: @ar_media_ct

Following the successful launch of its Simply Boer campaign at Nampo Cape in Bredasdorp last September, Simply Financial Services brought this initiative to Nampo Harvest Day 2025 in Bothaville this May. The campaign introduces affordable Staff Cover, specifically designed to protect farm workers and their families during times of unexpected loss, representing a major step forward in supporting the welfare of South Africa's vital agricultural workforce.

Simply Staff Cover addresses a critical gap in the market by providing essential funeral cover from just R10 per person per month*, enabling farming operations to prioritise their workers' well-being without significant financial strain. The product ensures that farm workers and their families receive crucial support during their most vulnerable moments, removing the financial burden that often accompanies bereavement.

"Our Simply Boer campaign embodies our commitment to empowering farmers with solutions that are both accessible and impactful," said Anthony Miller, CEO of Simply Financial Services. "We understand that farmers genuinely care about their workers' welfare, and our Staff Cover product makes it easier than ever to provide this essential protection. It's about creating security for the people who form the backbone of our agricultural sector."

Beyond funeral cover, Simply Financial Services offers flexible insurance products tailored specifically for the agricultural community. Their portfolio extends to group life insurance, disability cover, and innovative Wellness Benefits that help farming operations secure their business while safeguarding their workforce's overall wellbeing.

The company's presence at Nampo 2025 demonstrates its dedication to serving the agricultural sector with products that address real-world challenges. Nampo, hosted by Grain SA, serves as the premier platform where South Africa's farming community gathers to discover the latest innovations and solutions that drive agricultural success.

Simply Financial Services continues to bridge the insurance gap in rural communities, ensuring that essential protection is both accessible and affordable for those who need it most. The launch of the Simply Boer campaign reinforces the company's position as a trusted partner in supporting South Africa's agricultural economy.

For more information about Simply Financial Services and their agricultural insurance solutions, visit www.simply.co.za.