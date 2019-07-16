Simply Boer at Nampo 2024 offering affordable cover for farm workers

Simply launched the Simply Boer campaign at this year’s Nampo Harvest Day, Africa’s premier agricultural expo. The campaign is designed to provide South African farmers and agribusinesses with affordable, accessible financial solutions to protect farm workers.

As part of the Simply Boer campaign, Simply Financial Services is offering its flagship Mahala product, which provides R10,000 free funeral cover for every employee of a qualifying business, for one year. This innovative solution aims to ease the financial burden on farming communities, offering a simple, reliable safety net for farm workers and their families in the event of an unexpected loss.

Nampo, hosted by Grain SA, brings together the agricultural community to showcase the latest innovations and products that support the agricultural sector. Simply Financial Services' participation in this year’s event underscores its commitment to ensuring that farmers and their employees have access to essential insurance products tailored to their specific needs.

Supporting Farmers, Protecting Workers

Farm workers form the backbone of the agricultural industry, working tirelessly to support South Africa's food supply chain. Simply’s Mahala product addresses a critical gap by offering free funeral cover, ensuring farm workers and their families are not left vulnerable during times of crisis. Qualifying businesses are able to provide R10,000 worth of funeral cover at no cost, helping them prioritise their workers' welfare without stretching their budget.

"Our Simply Boer campaign is all about empowering farmers with solutions that are simple, affordable, and effective," said Anthony Miller, CEO of Simply Financial Services. "Farmers know the value of taking care of their workers, and with our Mahala product, we’re making it easy for them to provide essential funeral cover at no extra cost. This is not just a product, but part of our commitment to supporting the agricultural sector."

Solutions tailored for agribusinesses

In addition to Mahala funeral cover, Simply Financial Services offers a range of customisable insurance products designed to meet the unique needs of the agricultural sector. These include group life insurance, disability cover, and other essential benefits that help farmers secure their operations and protect the well-being of their workforce.

About Simply Financial Services

Simply Financial Services is a leading provider of easy-to-understand, affordable life insurance products in South Africa. Their mission is to simplify life insurance, making it accessible to everyone, especially underserved communities such as farm workers. Simply’s innovative digital platform ensures that their products are easy to buy, manage, and claim.

