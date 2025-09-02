SA Agri Awards 2025 open nominations

Nominations are now open for the 2025 South African Agri Awards, recognising individuals, groups, and institutions contributing to the country’s agriculture sector.

The awards celebrate those working across the farm-to-table chain, including food production, clothing, and community support.

The awards were launched in 2023 by a group of young African women entrepreneurs who drew on indigenous knowledge to build successful agricultural enterprises. Over 30 categories are available, and nominations close on 30 September 2025.

Sinegugu Botha, CEO and founder of SA Agri Awards, says: "Every nomination submitted is a chance to highlight the extraordinary efforts of those in our agriculture sector and inspire others to follow in their footsteps."

Nominations can be submitted online at https://agriawards.co.za.

