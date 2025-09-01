South Africa
Agriculture Viticulture & Oenology
    Cape Wine Masters welcomes 4 new graduates

    The Institute of Cape Wine Masters (ICWM) has announced four new graduates for 2025, bringing the total number of Cape Wine Masters to 120 since the qualification’s inception in 1983. Among them is Jacques Lombard, the first blind person to earn the title.
    1 Sep 2025
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    The graduates were recognised during a luncheon hosted by the Pinotage Association and Lanzerac Hotel and Spa to mark the 100th anniversary of Pinotage and the first bottled release under the Lanzerac label. Lombard was joined by fellow graduates Bradley Wood, Riaan van der Spuy and Janine van Zyl.

    Top awards

    Wood received three of the four category trophies: Sparkling Wine (sponsored by Villiera Wines), Viticulture (Jordan Winery), and Research Paper Excellence (Kleine Zalze Wines). Van Zyl received the Brandy Trophy (Van Ryn).

    Research highlights

    • Lombard’s dissertation examined biogenic amines in wine and their health effects.
    • Van der Spuy explored high-altitude viticulture.
    • Van Zyl focused on digital marketing and influencer collaborations for wineries.
    • Wood investigated the Cape South Coast as a terroir for Syrah.

    The full dissertations are available on the ICWM website.

    Record enrolment

    Nine new candidates entered the Cape Wine Master programme last year, raising enrolment to a record 29 students.

    The ICWM’s Vision 2030 initiative, supported by international partnerships including the Gerard Basset Foundation, aims to diversify and strengthen the pipeline of candidates.

    Industry recognition

    At the ICWM’s annual black-tie dinner in Stellenbosch, Ken Forrester was named Wine Personality of the Year for his work in championing Chenin Blanc.

    Dr Winifred Bowman received the Dave Hughes Trophy for her contributions as a wine judge, writer, and mentor.

