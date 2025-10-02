New Sita cloud platform to modernise air traffic communication

Societe Internationale de Telecommunications Aeronautiques (Sita) has launched a new SaaS (Software as a Service) cloud-based digital platform that aims to support global air traffic communication by reducing the cost and complexity of legacy systems, while offering more accessible and resilient connectivity, even for emerging markets.

Image source: DC Studio from Freepik

Sita ATC Bridge supports Civil Aviation Authorities, Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSPs), and regulators who need fast, dependable, and scalable communication across the ICAO ATS Messaging Handling System (AMHS).

“Across the industry, air navigation service providers are being asked to do more with less: handle growing traffic volumes and modernise systems, often with tight budgets,” said Martin Smillie, senior vice president of communications and data exchange at Sita.

“Legacy communication systems make that harder by being expensive, rigid, and complex to maintain. Sita ATC Bridge changes that. By moving to a secure, cloud-based platform, we’re giving aviation authorities the flexibility, speed and resilience they need to collaborate across borders and keep pace with the demands of modern air traffic management.”

The cost-effective, secure, and fully managed SaaS cloud communication platform is tailored for fast deployment, budget-conscious procurement, and modern operational needs, where the exchange of large and frequent messages is becoming more mission critical and necessary. Sita says ATC Bridge delivers seamless critical scalability, security and reliability for both mature and emerging ANSPs.

Secure, reliable exchange

ATC Bridge introduces a new ATC Message Handling System (AMHS) Gateway that makes it possible to exchange large messages securely and reliably. Because it is cloud-based, there is no need for physical installations, and users can access the system remotely from any location. This allows aviation authorities to collaborate in real time across borders and departments, making sure they are more responsive and can operate more efficiently.

The solution also lowers the total cost of ownership by removing the need for expensive hardware, software licenses, or ongoing IT maintenance. Instead, customers can choose a flexible subscription-based pricing model that scales with their needs.

Security is central to the design. The platform includes encryption, strict access controls with connection authentication, anti-virus protection and regular audits. Automatic updates keep systems aligned with international aviation standards and ICAO and IATA protocols, to ensure operations remain compliant. It also provides advanced options such as anti-virus protection and connection authentication.

This new Sita service is the subject of a pending patent.