One Gospel turns 18 – A journey of faith, music and connection

As One Gospel celebrates 18 years on air, we take a moment to reflect with gratitude and joy on a journey that has been nothing short of inspiring.

Since first lighting up television screens in 2007, One Gospel has grown into one of Southern Africa’s most loved Christian music channels: a home where faith, music, and storytelling unite to uplift, encourage, and inspire millions of viewers.

Over the years, the channel has proudly showcased the diversity and richness of gospel music, from timeless hymns to contemporary praise, from homegrown talent to international voices, becoming a platform that not only entertains but ministers hope and joy across generations.

Turning 18 marks more than just a milestone; it signifies maturity, endurance, and continued purpose. As we reflect on our journey, we acknowledge the dedicated team behind the scenes whose creativity, passion, and faith-driven commitment have made One Gospel what it is today. To our partners, clients, and stakeholders, thank you for believing in the vision and for walking this path with us. Your support has allowed us to grow, evolve, and continue spreading the message of Christ through music and storytelling.

And to our loyal viewers: the heartbeat of One Gospel; thank you for tuning in, worshipping with us, and making this channel part of your spiritual journey. Your love and engagement continue to inspire us to do more, reach higher, and serve with excellence.

As we step into this new season, One Gospel remains steadfast in its mission: to be a beacon of light, faith, and inspiration in every home. The future is bright, the music continues, and the message of hope remains timeless.

Here’s to 18 years of faith, music, and unity; and to the many more still to come.



