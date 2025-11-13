South Africa
Marketing & Media TV
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

OLC Through The Line CommunicationsEverlyticBusiness and Arts South AfricaVarsity VibeKantarBluegrass DigitalThe Walt Disney Company AfricaBizcommunity.comMann MadePrimedia BroadcastingBlue Label MediaBroad MediaBrave GroupAchievement Awards GroupCEM Africa SummitEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    One Gospel turns 18 – A journey of faith, music and connection

    As One Gospel celebrates 18 years on air, we take a moment to reflect with gratitude and joy on a journey that has been nothing short of inspiring.
    Issued by Urban Brew Studios
    13 Nov 2025
    13 Nov 2025
    One Gospel turns 18 &#x2013; A journey of faith, music and connection

    Since first lighting up television screens in 2007, One Gospel has grown into one of Southern Africa’s most loved Christian music channels: a home where faith, music, and storytelling unite to uplift, encourage, and inspire millions of viewers.

    Over the years, the channel has proudly showcased the diversity and richness of gospel music, from timeless hymns to contemporary praise, from homegrown talent to international voices, becoming a platform that not only entertains but ministers hope and joy across generations.

    Turning 18 marks more than just a milestone; it signifies maturity, endurance, and continued purpose. As we reflect on our journey, we acknowledge the dedicated team behind the scenes whose creativity, passion, and faith-driven commitment have made One Gospel what it is today. To our partners, clients, and stakeholders, thank you for believing in the vision and for walking this path with us. Your support has allowed us to grow, evolve, and continue spreading the message of Christ through music and storytelling.

    And to our loyal viewers: the heartbeat of One Gospel; thank you for tuning in, worshipping with us, and making this channel part of your spiritual journey. Your love and engagement continue to inspire us to do more, reach higher, and serve with excellence.

    As we step into this new season, One Gospel remains steadfast in its mission: to be a beacon of light, faith, and inspiration in every home. The future is bright, the music continues, and the message of hope remains timeless.

    Here’s to 18 years of faith, music, and unity; and to the many more still to come.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Urban Brew Studios
    Urban Brew Studios is a leading facilities provider and a landmark of creativity for entertaining and informative content. We deliver compelling content that captivates audiences, brewing a picture perfect blend of creativity and technology from vision to viewer.
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz