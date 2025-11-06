Urban Brew Studios shines with multiple nominations at the National Film and TV Awards

Urban Brew Studios continues to cement its reputation as one of South Africa’s leading content powerhouse, with three of its standout productions receiving major nominations at the National Film and TV Awards (NFTA) South Africa – Third Edition. The studio’s exceptional storytelling, fresh talent, and creative excellence have earned nominations for “Kites,” “The Ultimatum South Africa,” and “Young, Famous & African.”

Kites – Soaring High

The Showmax Original film “Kites”, produced by Urban Brew Studios and Weldun Media, has taken flight with three prestigious nominations:

Best Feature Film



Best Actor in a Film – Craig Nobela



Best Newcomer – Aphiwe Mkefe

“Kites” has captivated audiences with its heartfelt storytelling, dynamic performances, and cinematic flair. Its recognition at the NFTAs underscores the strength of South African creativity and the studio’s commitment to producing world-class local content. Both Craig Nobela and Aphiwe Mkefe have been celebrated for their powerful portrayals, bringing authenticity and emotional depth to their roles.

The Ultimatum South Africa Season 1 – Redefining reality TV

Urban Brew Studios’ collaboration with Netflix on “The Ultimatum South Africa” has been another breakthrough moment for African entertainment. The bold relationship reality series—known for its compelling drama, emotional turns, and authentic representation—has made waves on the continent, earning its place among the NFTA nominees. The show’s nomination affirms Urban Brew’s ability to deliver innovative, high-quality reality formats that resonate with diverse audiences.

Young, Famous & African Season 3 – Celebrating Pan - African stardom

The global hit “Young, Famous & African”, an Urban Brew Studios and A POP Media and Netflix collaboration, continues to dominate conversations and screens worldwide. With its glamorous storytelling, cross-cultural appeal, and celebration of African excellence, the series showcases the studio’s ability to produce content that travels far beyond South Africa’s borders. Its NFTA nomination reaffirms its influence in redefining what African reality entertainment can be.

A legacy of excellence

Speaking on the nominations, Urban Brew Studios CEO, Calvin Sefala expressed pride and gratitude:

“These nominations are a testament to the incredible teams behind our productions and the stories we tell. They also demonstrate the power of partnerships and collaborations to unlock creative potential in the continent. We are committed to elevating African storytelling, creating opportunities for new voices, and showcasing the rich tapestry of talent across our continent.”

With multiple nominations across film and television categories, Urban Brew Studios continues to lead the charge in shaping the future of African entertainment—bold, authentic, and world-class.

Thank you

Urban Brew Studios extends heartfelt appreciation to our clients, partners, stakeholders, and collaborators whose trust and continued support make these milestones possible.

A special word of gratitude goes to our dedicated staff and creative teams - the true heartbeat of every production. Your passion, hard work, and belief in our vision continue to propel us forward and inspire excellence in everything we do.

Together, we celebrate these nominations as a shared victory for all who believe in the power of storytelling and the brilliance of African talent.



