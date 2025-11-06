South Africa
Marketing & Media TV
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

East Coast RadioKantarClockworkHOT 102.7FMAdvertising Media ForumDUO Marketing + CommunicationsTractor OutdoorBroad MediaDaily MaverickMann MadeG&G AdvocacyBizcommunity.comTLC Worldwide AfricaDMASATopco MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Urban Brew Studios shines with multiple nominations at the National Film and TV Awards

    Urban Brew Studios continues to cement its reputation as one of South Africa’s leading content powerhouse, with three of its standout productions receiving major nominations at the National Film and TV Awards (NFTA) South Africa – Third Edition. The studio’s exceptional storytelling, fresh talent, and creative excellence have earned nominations for “Kites,” “The Ultimatum South Africa,” and “Young, Famous & African.”
    Issued by Urban Brew Studios
    6 Nov 2025
    6 Nov 2025
    Urban Brew Studios shines with multiple nominations at the National Film and TV Awards

    Kites – Soaring High

    The Showmax Original film “Kites”, produced by Urban Brew Studios and Weldun Media, has taken flight with three prestigious nominations:

    • Best Feature Film
    • Best Actor in a Film – Craig Nobela
    • Best Newcomer – Aphiwe Mkefe

    “Kites” has captivated audiences with its heartfelt storytelling, dynamic performances, and cinematic flair. Its recognition at the NFTAs underscores the strength of South African creativity and the studio’s commitment to producing world-class local content. Both Craig Nobela and Aphiwe Mkefe have been celebrated for their powerful portrayals, bringing authenticity and emotional depth to their roles.

    Urban Brew Studios shines with multiple nominations at the National Film and TV Awards

    The Ultimatum South Africa Season 1 – Redefining reality TV

    Urban Brew Studios’ collaboration with Netflix on “The Ultimatum South Africa” has been another breakthrough moment for African entertainment. The bold relationship reality series—known for its compelling drama, emotional turns, and authentic representation—has made waves on the continent, earning its place among the NFTA nominees. The show’s nomination affirms Urban Brew’s ability to deliver innovative, high-quality reality formats that resonate with diverse audiences.

    Young, Famous & African Season 3 – Celebrating Pan - African stardom

    The global hit “Young, Famous & African”, an Urban Brew Studios and A POP Media and Netflix collaboration, continues to dominate conversations and screens worldwide. With its glamorous storytelling, cross-cultural appeal, and celebration of African excellence, the series showcases the studio’s ability to produce content that travels far beyond South Africa’s borders. Its NFTA nomination reaffirms its influence in redefining what African reality entertainment can be.

    Urban Brew Studios shines with multiple nominations at the National Film and TV Awards

    A legacy of excellence

    Speaking on the nominations, Urban Brew Studios CEO, Calvin Sefala expressed pride and gratitude:

    “These nominations are a testament to the incredible teams behind our productions and the stories we tell. They also demonstrate the power of partnerships and collaborations to unlock creative potential in the continent. We are committed to elevating African storytelling, creating opportunities for new voices, and showcasing the rich tapestry of talent across our continent.”

    With multiple nominations across film and television categories, Urban Brew Studios continues to lead the charge in shaping the future of African entertainment—bold, authentic, and world-class.

    Thank you

    Urban Brew Studios extends heartfelt appreciation to our clients, partners, stakeholders, and collaborators whose trust and continued support make these milestones possible.

    A special word of gratitude goes to our dedicated staff and creative teams - the true heartbeat of every production. Your passion, hard work, and belief in our vision continue to propel us forward and inspire excellence in everything we do.

    Together, we celebrate these nominations as a shared victory for all who believe in the power of storytelling and the brilliance of African talent.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Urban Brew Studios
    Urban Brew Studios is a leading facilities provider and a landmark of creativity for entertaining and informative content. We deliver compelling content that captivates audiences, brewing a picture perfect blend of creativity and technology from vision to viewer.
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz