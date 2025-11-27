South Africa
    Urban Brew Studios’ Young, Famous & African wins Best Non-Scripted TV Series at National Film & TV Awards 2025

    Issued by Urban Brew Studios
    27 Nov 2025
    27 Nov 2025
    Urban Brew Studios's Young, Famous & African, produced with A Pop Media, wins Best Non-Scripted TV Series at the prestigious annual 2025 National Film & TV Awards.
    Urban Brew Studios’ Young, Famous & African
    Urban Brew Studios’ Young, Famous & African

    This marks the series’ second major National Film & TV Awards win, following its Season 1 victory, and underscores its sustained impact, cultural relevance, and creative excellence. The award celebrates the show’s bold portrayal of contemporary African ambition and influence, while reaffirming Urban Brew Studios’ commitment to world-class African storytelling.

    “This win is a testament to the talent, boldness, and vision of everyone involved — our cast, our production teams, and especially our audiences,” said Calvin Sefala, CEO of Urban Brew Studios. “Young, Famous & African has always been about more than entertainment. It showcases Africa’s culture, creativity, and the next generation of changemakers. We’re deeply honoured by this recognition.”

    Streaming globally on Netflix across 190 countries, Young, Famous & African continues to redefine what a reality series from the continent can be. Now in its third season, the show brings together high-profile personalities from across Africa, tracing stories of ambition, relationships, success, and the pressures of fame — captured with honesty, energy, and a distinctly African perspective.

    The award further strengthens the series’ position as a leading force in non-scripted entertainment and highlights the growing global appetite for African stories told authentically and at scale.

    About Urban Brew Studios:

    Urban Brew Studios produces premium, culturally resonant content that entertains, inspires, and connects audiences across Africa and beyond. With a long-standing footprint in television and media, the studio remains at the forefront of the continent’s storytelling landscape, delivering influential, high-quality programming that shapes culture and elevates African voices. This latest award further cements Urban Brew Studios’ role as a trusted producer of impactful, globally relevant African content.

    Urban Brew Studios
    Urban Brew Studios is a leading facilities provider and a landmark of creativity for entertaining and informative content. We deliver compelling content that captivates audiences, brewing a picture perfect blend of creativity and technology from vision to viewer.
