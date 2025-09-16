South Africa
ICT Technology
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

SENTECHSaving Grace EducationDomains.co.zaHOSTAFRICAStoneBET SoftwareSesekoPerfect WordOffernetEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Sentech achieves clean audit and 16% revenue growth despite challenging conditions

Sentech has reported a clean audit outcome and 16% growth in total revenue, rising from R1.381bn in FY2024 to R1.606bn in FY2025, demonstrating resilience and steady operational performance in a challenging economic environment.
Issued by SENTECH
16 Sep 2025
16 Sep 2025
Sentech achieves clean audit and 16% revenue growth despite challenging conditions

Key highlights:

  • Total revenue: R1.606bn, up 16% from R1.381bn (FY2024)
  • EBITDA: R410m (FY2024: R302m)
  • Performance against objectives: 85% (FY2024: 64%)
  • Clean audit outcome
  • Customer satisfaction: 78%
  • SMME early payments: 13 days | Socio-economic transformation spend: R431m

    The company reported a net loss after tax of R246m, primarily due to provision for expected credit loss (ECL) driven by the economic challenges of its customers.

    Looking ahead

    Sentech will continue to focus on accelerating digital transformation, enhancing service delivery, expanding partnerships, and growing its core business across towers, broadband, data centres, satellite and media. “Our results reflect Sentech’s resilience and agility in navigating macroeconomic challenges while making strategic shifts for the future. With our renewed organisational model and clear strategic focus, we are well-positioned to create sustainable, long-term value for all our stakeholders,” said Tebogo Leshope, CEO of Sentech.

    Sentech remains committed to sustainable growth, innovation, and driving South Africa’s digital economy transformation.

    • Read more: Sentech, Tebogo Leshope
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    SENTECH
    SENTECH is a South African based digital infrastructure and content delivery company.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz