Sentech achieves clean audit and 16% revenue growth despite challenging conditions
Key highlights:
The company reported a net loss after tax of R246m, primarily due to provision for expected credit loss (ECL) driven by the economic challenges of its customers.
Looking ahead
Sentech will continue to focus on accelerating digital transformation, enhancing service delivery, expanding partnerships, and growing its core business across towers, broadband, data centres, satellite and media. “Our results reflect Sentech’s resilience and agility in navigating macroeconomic challenges while making strategic shifts for the future. With our renewed organisational model and clear strategic focus, we are well-positioned to create sustainable, long-term value for all our stakeholders,” said Tebogo Leshope, CEO of Sentech.
Sentech remains committed to sustainable growth, innovation, and driving South Africa’s digital economy transformation.
