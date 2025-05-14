Location Bank’s CSA platform wins award at Siinda Digital Marketing and Innovation Awards in Germany

Location Bank, a global leader in digital presence and reputation management, is excited to share that its Customer Sentiment Analytics (CSA) platform has won an award at the prestigious 2025 Siinda Digital Marketing and Innovation Awards held in Cologne.

The Siinda Awards spotlight the most disruptive technologies and visionary companies transforming the digital marketing landscape. Chosen by an international panel of experts, the awards celebrate excellence in innovation, strategy, and market impact.

The award highlights CSA as a groundbreaking innovation that is revolutionising how enterprises capture and act on customer sentiment. Its key strength lies in consolidating sentiment data from thousands of locations and review platforms and simplifying complex information into clear, actionable insights.

“This award is a powerful validation of our mission: to turn fragmented digital feedback into strategic intelligence,” said Neil Clarence, co-founder of Location Bank. “CSA is not just a product – it’s a breakthrough in how brands close the loop between customer experience and business performance. We're incredibly proud to be recognised on this global stage.”

About Location Bank

Location Bank empowers multi-location brands to take control of their digital presence, reputation, and customer experience – all from a single platform. Trusted by industry leaders worldwide, Location Bank helps businesses thrive locally and scale globally through cutting-edge technology, AI-powered insights, and unparalleled service.