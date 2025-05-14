Marketing & Media Digital
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Africa MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVYouth MonthOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

GorillaIMC ConferenceLocation BankAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingVMLBrandMappKaya 959Sauce AdvertisingHasso Plattner d-school AfrikaDNA Brand ArchitectsHeineken BeveragesDStv Media SalesDMASAKLABrand Influence AgencyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Marketing & Media Digital

    Location Bank’s CSA platform wins award at Siinda Digital Marketing and Innovation Awards in Germany

    Issued by Location Bank
    14 May 2025
    14 May 2025
    Location Bank&#x2019;s CSA platform wins award at Siinda Digital Marketing and Innovation Awards in Germany

    Location Bank, a global leader in digital presence and reputation management, is excited to share that its Customer Sentiment Analytics (CSA) platform has won an award at the prestigious 2025 Siinda Digital Marketing and Innovation Awards held in Cologne.

    The Siinda Awards spotlight the most disruptive technologies and visionary companies transforming the digital marketing landscape. Chosen by an international panel of experts, the awards celebrate excellence in innovation, strategy, and market impact.

    The award highlights CSA as a groundbreaking innovation that is revolutionising how enterprises capture and act on customer sentiment. Its key strength lies in consolidating sentiment data from thousands of locations and review platforms and simplifying complex information into clear, actionable insights.

    “This award is a powerful validation of our mission: to turn fragmented digital feedback into strategic intelligence,” said Neil Clarence, co-founder of Location Bank. “CSA is not just a product – it’s a breakthrough in how brands close the loop between customer experience and business performance. We're incredibly proud to be recognised on this global stage.”

    About Location Bank

    Location Bank empowers multi-location brands to take control of their digital presence, reputation, and customer experience – all from a single platform. Trusted by industry leaders worldwide, Location Bank helps businesses thrive locally and scale globally through cutting-edge technology, AI-powered insights, and unparalleled service.

    To learn more about the CSA click here


    Read more: Neil Clarence, Location Bank
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Location Bank
    Securing your footprint. Leveraging your presence. Protecting your reputation.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz