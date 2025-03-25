All-new Mercedes-Benz CLA breaks cover

An all-new Mercedes-Benz CLA has just been unveiled to the world. The smallest member of the ‘sedan’ family has been shown with a new appearance, new tech and new powertrains.

The all-new Mercedes-Benz CLA may seem like a facelift version of its predecessor. It is, in fact, all new from the ground up.

The small sedan has grown in most directions, offering more cabin space, particularly up front. As a result of the increased dimensions, it is almost as large as the previous-gen C-Class. Body-wide head and taillamps are part of the new exterior appearance.

Mercedes-Benz designers have also covered the nose and parts of the tail with countless Three-Pointed Stars. The overall shape is the same as its predecessor, with a bowed roofline and fastback rear windscreen.

The latest CLA has the same digitised interior treatment as all other current Mercedes. Owners can have up to three screens across the fascia.

The instrument cluster ahead of the driver measures 10,25 inches. In the centre of the dashboard sits a 14-inch infotainment screen. Both of these are offered as standard across the range. The new CLA can be configured with a 14-inch passenger screen if you tick that option when buying new.

