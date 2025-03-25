Honda and Ineos recall cars in South Africa

Car manufacturers Honda Motor Company Southern Africa and Ineos Automotive South Africa have both alerted the National Consumer Commission (NCC) of five vehicles that need to be recalled due to defects.

Honda CR-V | Source: QuickPic

Three of the five vehicles are Honda, and the rest are Ineos. The Civic four-door sedan, the Civic five-door Type R hatchback, and the five-door CR-V SUV from 2022 to 2025 could potentially have an issue with their electric power steering, specifically with the worm wheel, which could result in abnormal noise or dangerous sticking when turning the steering wheel.

The issue is global, and 1.7 million vehicles are reportedly affected. Honda has urged consumers to take the affected vehicles to the suppliers to replace the affected parts if necessary.

Ineos has recalled its Grenadier SUV and the Quartermaster bakkie. The carmaker notified the NCC that some of its customers reported door buttons remaining in the depressed position when a door is opened from the outside, which Ineos says could cause the door not to fully close and latch as designed.

These vehicles were made available nationally at SMH Group Johannesburg and SMG Ineos Grenadier in KwaZulu-Natal and Cape Town. They were also exported to Namibia, Botswana, Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, Nigeria and Senegal.

Customers with affected vehicles are urged to take their vehicles to their nearest or preferred dealerships or authorised repairers to arrange an appointment to have the vehicles inspected and have all door button mechanisms replaced.