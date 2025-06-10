SA, Finland launch youth mediators programme

An initiative aimed at empowering a new generation of peacebuilders has been launched by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola.

The Minister launched the South African segment of the South Africa–Finland Youth Peace Mediators Mentoring Programme on Friday, 6 June.

This innovative initiative, jointly implemented by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) and the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland, aims to empower a new generation of peacebuilders in their efforts to promote global conflict resolution and achieve sustainable peace.

The one-year capacity-building initiative will establish a dynamic network of young peace mediators, providing them with practical tools to contribute effectively to peace negotiations, mediation, conflict resolution, and post-conflict reconstruction.

The programme directly supports the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250, the African Union Agenda 2063, particularly its youth-focused governance, peace, and security pillars, and the inclusion of youth in formal peace processes worldwide.

Lamola stressed the importance of launching the programme during South Africa’s Youth Month, which honours the legacy of young activists in the fight against apartheid, particularly the heroes of the 1976 Soweto Uprising.

"We know too well that ethnic hatred poisons communities, that religious intolerance fractures societies, and that ideological fanaticism suffocates debate.

“When violence rises, freedoms crumble and the very light of democracy flickers under the storm of conflict. This is not some distant tragedy; it is the lived reality of women and children in Eastern DRC [Democratic Republic of Congo], Sudan, Gaza, and other places across our wounded world,” the Minister said.

By building bridges across continents, Lamola believes the world reaffirms that young people are not merely beneficiaries of peace, “but are essential agents of its creation.”

The department announced that 15 “exceptional” young peacebuilders were selected through a joint initiative by DIRCO’s Diplomatic Academy and Finland’s Centre for Peace Mediation.

These individuals will participate in various programmes, which include in-person workshops held in South Africa and Finland, study visits to the United Nations (UN) and African Union (AU) headquarters, and online sessions led by experts on specific themes related to peace mediation.

The participants come from conflict-affected and post-conflict societies, as well as nations that are leaders in global peacebuilding efforts.

This diverse group includes representatives from South Africa, Finland, Colombia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Haiti, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Qatar, South Sudan, Turkey, and Ukraine.

Strengthening international partnerships

Aligned with the South Africa-Finland Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the programme will advance a strategic peace mediation partnership between the two countries.

The department said it will also foster networking and knowledge-sharing among young peace mediators and provide mentorship by seasoned international peace practitioners.

The Minister underscored South Africa’s role in shaping inclusive, youth-driven solutions to global challenges, ensuring that the voices of the next generation define the future of peace.