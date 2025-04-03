WeeklyWineWrap: Big thinking from SA Wine Summit and fresh ideas in the field

The recent South Africa Wine Summit brought together producers, economists, futurists, and marketers for a frank, future-focused look at where the wine industry is heading.

This week, we also spotlight a feel-good agri talent show, celebrate renewed commitments to farmer support, and ask whether airports could be wine’s next growth space.

Big ideas from the 2025 SA Wine Summit

From climate volatility to global trade tensions, the 2025 SA Wine Summit didn’t shy away from the challenges facing South African wine. But the mood was far from defeatist.

Instead, there was a strong thread of clarity, courage and connection running through every keynote, panel and breakout room.

Speakers urged the industry to invest in digital tools, tell better stories, and take innovation seriously, without losing touch with our heritage.

“Heritage and innovation are twins, not opposites,” said SA Wine CEO Rico Basson.

And that sentiment echoed throughout.

Economist Nicky Weimar spoke plainly about global instability and rising costs but pointed to hopeful signs in recovering income and improving infrastructure.

Meanwhile, insights from WhyFive’s Brandon de Kock served as a reminder that younger consumers aren’t anti-wine; they’re just overwhelmed by choice and short on time.

Making wine easier to understand, and buy, might be the biggest win of all.

Add in standout praise for the 2025 vintage, even in the face of a challenging season, and the Summit painted a picture of an industry that’s tested, but not tired. Learn more here.

Agri’s Got Talent returns for its 12th season

The much-loved Agri’s Got Talent is back, and entries are now open. Open to anyone working in the fruit, citrus or wine industries, the competition is more than just a stage for good voices.

It’s a platform for self-expression, confidence, and community celebration.

In a sector where manual labour is often invisible to consumers, AGT shines a spotlight on the people who grow, harvest and tend the vines. The programme has long been backed by leading industry bodies, and its legacy of upliftment continues to strike a chord. Entries close 31 July 2025. Learn more here.

Renewed partnerships for farmer support

The Western Cape Department of Agriculture renewed its Memoranda of Understanding with commodity organisations across the board recently, including SA Wine.

These five-year partnerships ensure that emerging farmers continue receiving support in the form of mentorship, skills training, inputs, and market access.

For Zakkie Bester of Bester Family Wines, the renewed focus is both welcome and deeply personal.

“A good partnership is like a good vine; it needs alignment with the land and careful long-term tending. As an Elsenburg alum myself, I know how vital this foundational work is. We're not just training farmers; we’re nurturing futures that carry the whole industry forward.”

The commodity approach remains a proven model for scalable transformation and delivery. As pressures mount from all sides, anchoring collaboration in practical support is a smart move. Learn more here.

Should wine make a move at airports?

A growing conversation in the global wine space is asking a simple question: Could airports be a new frontier for wine engagement and retail?

Brands like Freixenet have had success running tasting zones in high-footfall airport spaces, and operators are experimenting with hybrid concepts that blend retail, F&B, and brand storytelling.

As more travellers opt to relax pre-flight with a glass in hand, wine could find itself well-placed to make a meaningful impression, if the experience is right.

From pop-up tastings to inclusion on airline wine lists, the opportunity isn’t just about visibility; it’s about turning transit moments into brand touchpoints. For South African producers seeking broader exposure, this could be a niche worth exploring. Learn more here.