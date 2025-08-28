The women behind the glass

Beyond this past month celebrating high-heeled women behind laptops and in corporate boardrooms, Women’s Month should also honour those rolling up their sleeves and getting dirty. Yes, we mean the women in waste, logistics and recycling who are turning ‘waste’ into worth. From pushing trolleys through streets to running formal buy-back centres employing dozens, these women are building real businesses and reshaping South Africa’s recycling economy, glass bottle by bottle.

In the world of glass, they are not just collectors. They are entrepreneurs, recyclers, hustlers, educators, and community leaders – each creating something valuable from what others throw away.

At the centre of this movement is The Glass Recycling Company (TGRC), South Africa’s official Producer Responsibility Organisation (PRO) for glass packaging. A PRO supports producers in meeting their legal recycling obligations –ensuring that the glass packaging they put into the market is recovered in ways that create jobs, support businesses and protect the planet. On the ground TGRC helps collectors, buy-back centres and entrepreneurs collect and profit from the glass recycling process.

Glass is uniquely suited to the circular economy – it can be recycled endlessly without losing quality. With the right support, it becomes more than packaging. It becomes an income stream, a teaching tool, and a second chance.

Here are just a few of women leading the way:

“Glass is part of my business and my community.” – Amanda Mtembu, Power Rush, KwaMashu

Amanda Mtembu began her career in cleaning and together with her late partner, they saw potential in environmental management and started Power Rush in 2015. Today, they collect over 140 tons of glass a month.

“We faced many challenges at the start,” Amanda says. “But TGRC believed in us.” Their company now employs 52 people – 60% are youth, and 40% are women, all from the community of KwaMashu in KZN.

One of Amanda’s most memorable moments has nothing to do with tonnage. It’s the impact she’s seen in local schools through TGRC’s Annual School Recycling Competition. “I loved seeing how involved the learners and teachers were. Watching schools develop infrastructure through recycling was so rewarding.” She recalls how Emthethweni Primary in Umlazi used their winnings to invest in learning materials. “They even called to thank TGRC - you could feel their excitement. It showed that glass can change lives, not just balance sheets.”

“We don’t just recycle glass – we recycle dignity.” – Deirdre Nxumalo-Freeman, DNF Waste & Environmental Services, Gqeberha

Founded in 2008 by Deirdre and her husband Cliff, DNF was born from a desire to create cleaner, more equitable cities. What began as an environmental consulting service is now a thriving black woman-owned business and Level 1 BBBEE company servicing over 6,000 vendors.

In 2015, DNF moved into physical recycling with support from TGRC. “The bags TGRC provided helped us get our glass to Ardagh,” says Deirdre. “And the transport subsidy funded by TGRC? That was a game-changer. It helped ease our cash flow and keep our collectors working.”

DNF now employs 30 full-time staff and supports 78 project participants indirectly through their waste separation programme. But Deirdre says what matters most is seeing those she’s mentored build their own paths. “Skills transfer is what makes the work meaningful. We’re not just moving glass – we’re moving people forward.”

“TGRC gave me a reason to believe in myself.” – Thandi Sibanda, administrative assistant, TGRC

Behind the scenes, Thandi Sibanda has been quietly powering TGRC’s own administration for over 12 years. She manages the day-to-day logistics, juggles queries from collectors and entrepreneurs, and coordinates one of TGRC’s flagship initiatives – the Annual Schools Recycling Competition.

Her journey is one of resilience. “I didn’t have matric when I applied for the job,” she says. “I taught myself tech skills, but I always felt I wasn’t good enough for a big company.” Despite that, she went for the interview – and got the job. “I started in December 2012. The TGRC team welcomed me with so much patience. It gave me the courage to go back and write matric – which I passed in 2014.”

Today, she’s a vital part of TGRC’s engine room. “Every call I take, every school I support, every load I help move – it matters. Because I know where I started. And I know I’m helping others grow too.”

“Being part of the bigger picture gives meaning to what I do.”– Palesa Makane, business liaison officer, TGRC

For Palesa Makane, working at TGRC is about more than administration, it’s about impact. “What I enjoy most is knowing that my work directly contributes to positive change,” she explains. “Every action counts. From supporting collectors and businesses to raising awareness in communities. It is fulfilling to see how recycling creates both environmental impact and economic opportunity.”

One of her proudest moments came during a workshop in KwaZulu-Natal that brought together women who were both waste pickers and buy-back centre owners. “It reminded me how powerful it is to connect with real people who are making a difference. Seeing the passion on the ground reinforced why this work matters so much.”

For Palesa, glass is special because it is infinitely recyclable and a tool for education. “Through TGRC’s partnerships, I get to help spread awareness – from schools to communities. It’s inspiring to see how these efforts ripple outwards and create real change.”

Across South Africa, TGRC’s support has enabled thousands of women to grow their own glass businesses – from micro-collectors to large-scale operators. Through transport subsidies, equipment, training and bulk collection infrastructure, TGRC continues to back the women who are helping to build South Africa’s green economy from the ground up – proving that in the right hands, glass is never just glass.

To learn more about recycling and to start your own recycling business, reach out to TGRC: az.oc.crgt@ofni or www.tgrc.co.za



