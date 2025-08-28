Stroh 80 relaunches in SA with only 80 exclusive bottles

Edward Snell & Co. is reintroducing the globally renowned Stroh 80 to the South African market, with a highly limited release of just 80 bottles available exclusively through Norman Goodfellows from mid-August 2025.

Image supplied

Once a well-known favourite in the local market during the late ’90s and early 2000s, Stroh 80 returns to South Africa in limited quantities, celebrating its Austrian heritage, high-strength craftsmanship, and niche collector appeal.

This limited drop is poised to drive collector demand, premium presence, and a powerful sense of nostalgia.

“Stroh 80 has long held legendary status among those who know it,” says Nicole De Waal, portfolio manager at Edward Snell & Co.

“Bringing it back as a strictly limited release allows us to honour that legacy while tapping into high consumer demand for rare, heritage-driven spirits. It’s a product that sells itself, bold, iconic, and backed by a loyal following.”

“This campaign and limited release launch is aimed at building brand awareness and love of Stroh 60, but we’ve had consumers asking for Stroh 80’s return for years, they asked, and we answered,” she explains.

“Stroh’s bold profile and rich heritage make it a standout choice for those looking to offer something truly distinctive, whether they are collectors, curious newcomers, or creative professionals in the drinks and culinary space.”

De Waal adds that Stroh is incredibly versatile in its use thanks to its application in warm drinks, cocktails and dessert infusions.

“Stroh is globally recognised with a 190-year-old legacy and has earned a loyal fan base across Europe and other international markets thanks to its bold character and distinctive profile,” she says. “In South Africa, the enthusiasm is no different.”

“Once celebrated for its unapologetic intensity and unmistakable aroma, Stroh 80 returns as a premium spirit that honours Austrian tradition with creative versatility,” De Waal adds.

“Revered around the world for its distinctive flavour, aroma and powerful distillation, Stroh 80 is not just strong. It’s Stroh Strong.”

“There’s a generation who grew up with Stroh 80 and a new wave who’ve only heard whispers about it. This relaunch honours both the OGs and the curious newcomers,” she says. “With just 80 bottles in the country, this isn’t just a drink. It’s a power move. An icon. A throwback with enduring appeal”

The campaign to promote Stroh 80 will include strategic partnerships across lifestyle and trade channels with influencer partnerships to deliver on strong storytelling traction.