South Africa
Legal Law Practice
    New managing partner, additions to CDH Namibia

    Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr (CDH) has announced the addition of Patrick Kauta, Frieda Kishi, Magano Erkana and Mercy Kuzeeko to its Namibian office. CDH Namibia is currently incorporated as Barendse Inc.
    28 Aug 2025
    Patrick Kauta, new managing partner of CDH Namibia
    With effect from 1 September 2025, Patrick Kauta will take over the role of managing partner of CDH Namibia. Kauta brings extensive expertise and leadership experience that will be instrumental in driving our strategic goals for the benefit of our clients and the Namibian market. Joining these new directors is a talented bench of senior associates, associates and business operational teams.

    Barendse Inc will in due course undergo a name change and subject to regulatory approval, will be renamed Kauta Barendse & Kishi Inc and continue to trade as CDH Namibia.

    In its statement, CDH said: "This step brings together a highly respected local team with a leading regional and growing pan-African platform, enhancing our ability to deliver world-class legal services to clients operating in or engaging with Namibia and, on our continent.

    "Clients will benefit from expanded capabilities, deeper sector expertise, and seamless cross-border support. Beyond legal services, this move reflects our commitment to investing in Namibia’s legal sector and infrastructure and contributing to its broader economic development through local empowerment, skills transfer, and sustainable growth."

    Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr, CDH
