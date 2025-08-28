South Africa
    Harmony Gold's profits climb 26% on back of record-high bullion prices

    Harmony Gold, South Africa's biggest gold producer, reported a 26% jump in annual profit, primarily boosted by record-high prices for bullion.
    28 Aug 2025
    28 Aug 2025
    Image credit: Mining & Minerals Today

    The company posted headline earnings per share of R23.37 in the year ended 30 June, up from R18.52 the previous year.

    Harmony Gold said a 27% increase in average gold prices, along with improved grades at its South African mines, helped offset a 5% drop in production during the period.

    Gold production declined to 1.48 million ounces in the 2025 financial year, down from 1.56 million ounces a year earlier, due to bad weather and safety-related stoppages.

    The company declared a dividend of R1.55 per share, up from R0.94 apiece last year.

    gold, South Africa, health and safety, profits, Harmony Gold, gold mining, gold production, bad weather
    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
