Harmony Gold's profits climb 26% on back of record-high bullion prices
The company posted headline earnings per share of R23.37 in the year ended 30 June, up from R18.52 the previous year.
Harmony Gold said a 27% increase in average gold prices, along with improved grades at its South African mines, helped offset a 5% drop in production during the period.
Gold production declined to 1.48 million ounces in the 2025 financial year, down from 1.56 million ounces a year earlier, due to bad weather and safety-related stoppages.
The company declared a dividend of R1.55 per share, up from R0.94 apiece last year.
Source: Reuters
