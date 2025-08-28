Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Junior External Sales Representative Vereeniging
- External Sales Representative Vereeniging
- Marketing & Business Development Consultant Johannesburg
Sibanye Stillwater cuts losses to $211m
The diversified miner's loss in the six months to June 30 narrowed from $372m the year before, when it booked a $407m impairment on its US operations after cutting its forecast for palladium prices.
Under the Inflation Reduction Act enacted in 2022, the US offers credits as an incentive for the domestic production of critical minerals, including palladium.
"The positive financial outcomes from solid operational management and decisive restructuring were amplified by the incorporation of Section 45X credits in terms of the Inflation Reduction Act," Sibanye said in a statement.
Sibanye said a total $285m in combined estimated credits from the 2023 financial year had been recognised, boosting profitability for the first half of 2025. Cash payments are expected in 2026, it added.
Source: Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.Go to: https://www.reuters.com/