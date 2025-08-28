South Africa
Energy & Mining Mining
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Africa MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Sibanye Stillwater cuts losses to $211m

    Sibanye Stillwater said it narrowed its half-year loss to $211m, mainly due to production credits extended to its US palladium business as well as the restructuring of its South African mines.
    28 Aug 2025
    28 Aug 2025
    By - , ,
    By James St. John - Sulfidic serpentintite (platinum-palladium ore) (Johns-Manville Reef, Lower Banded Series, Stillwater Complex, Neoarchean, 2.71 Ga; 55W15100 D1 area, Stillwater Mine, Beartooth Mountains, southern Montana, USA) 1, CC BY 2.0, Link

    The diversified miner's loss in the six months to June 30 narrowed from $372m the year before, when it booked a $407m impairment on its US operations after cutting its forecast for palladium prices.

    Under the Inflation Reduction Act enacted in 2022, the US offers credits as an incentive for the domestic production of critical minerals, including palladium.

    "The positive financial outcomes from solid operational management and decisive restructuring were amplified by the incorporation of Section 45X credits in terms of the Inflation Reduction Act," Sibanye said in a statement.

    Sibanye said a total $285m in combined estimated credits from the 2023 financial year had been recognised, boosting profitability for the first half of 2025. Cash payments are expected in 2026, it added.

    Read more: Mining, palladium, Sibanye Stillwater, mining in South Africa
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    OptionsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz