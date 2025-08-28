Inaugural members of the National Education and Training Council appointed

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube has officially announced the appointment of members to the National Education and Training Council (NETC), marking a significant step in shaping the future of South Africa’s basic education system.

Speaking at the announcement briefing on Wednesday, 27 August, in Pretoria, the Minister said this month, her ministry has operationalised the National Education and Training Council for the first time – a step taken with the support of Cabinet.

Activating the Council

The Council, which was first established in terms of the National Education Policy Act of 1996 and its regulations promulgated in 2009, is being activated for the first time. It will serve as an independent advisory body to the Minister on key education policies and reforms, provide inputs on draft national education policy, and report annually to the Minister on its activities.

Gwarube explained that just 12 days after her appointment as Minister, she addressed Parliament and committed to operationalise the National Education and Training Council to provide expert advice on education policies and reforms in the country.

“It has been a year of hard work and significant reorientation. I am pleased to inform South Africans that we have delivered on that promise. Today, the NETC will hold its inaugural meeting at the Department of Basic Education’s head office in Pretoria.

“When I assumed this responsibility, I made it clear that South Africa’s basic education system could not continue on the path of incremental adjustments. It needed a decisive shift in strategy, vision and energy,” Gwarube said.

The new Council will be chaired by Penelope Vinjevold, with members drawn from across academia, civil society, and education management. They include:

Khathutshelo Onica Dederen



Dr Xolani Khohliso



Zanele Mabaso



Madimetja Dina Mamashela



Prof Judith McKenzie



Prof Paulus Jacobus Mentz



Lebogang Stephen Montjane



Mmatsetsweu Ruby Motaung



Prof Nicolette Roberts



Maite Getrude Rammala



Marie-Louise Samuels



Dr Selvia Kista (Mona) Singh



Dr Glodean Qondile Tintswalo Thani



Penelope Vinjevold (Chairperson)



Dr Gabrielle Wills

According to the Minister, the NETC will provide expert advice on pressing issues such as the review of the school resourcing model, assessment and progression requirements, reducing administrative burdens on teachers, and strengthening foundational learning.

In addition, the Council’s advice must give guidance on how to ensure a smooth transition from Early Childhood Care and Education into compulsory Grade R, and on progressively strengthening mother tongue instruction in the early grades.

“Without strong foundations in literacy and numeracy, other reforms cannot succeed. With them, every child has a pathway to learning, opportunity and dignity.

“These tasks are urgent, but they are also interconnected. Together, they represent the core of our mission: to inject quality, equity and resilience into South Africa’s basic education system.

“The appointment of the National Education and Training Council is more than an administrative milestone. It marks the start of a new era for policymaking in basic education in South Africa,” the Minister said.

Evidence-led advisory structure

The Minister stressed that the Council will not replace statutory bodies like the Council of Education Ministers or Heads of Education Departments Committee but will serve as an evidence-led advisory structure to supplement their work. She added that it is not a decision-making body. Its role is advisory.

“The Council is designed to strengthen our decision-making. It is a sounding board; a source of evidence, and a forum for testing ideas before they are translated into policy. It is, in short, a mechanism to ensure that our reforms are not only bold, but also smart, equitable, implementable and sustainable,” the Minister said.

First meeting

In closing, the Minister extended her gratitude to the members of the NETC for their willingness to contribute their expertise and time to this important work.

“We are wishing you all the best as you convene for your inaugural meeting today [27 August]. You are entrusted with a responsibility to fearlessly provide advice grounded in evidence and aimed at the best interests of learners. Yours is not the task of government, but the task of knowledge, expertise and wisdom.

“I urge you to approach this responsibility with courage, creativity, and the humility that comes from knowing that millions of children depend on our collective choices,” she said.

The Minister said the Council’s work officially starts Wednesday, 27 August, bringing with it the responsibility to guarantee that every child in every classroom across all provinces not only has a place in school but also a real opportunity to thrive.