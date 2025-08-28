South Africa
Marketing & Media Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Africa MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Tishala CommunicationsPrimedia BroadcastingAfdaJNPRPenquinMultiChoiceThe Rooms NetworkAfriGISTractor OutdoorPublicis Groupe AfricaBrandMappKantarRogerwilcoDentsuBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Sanef, Presidency and colleagues pay tribute to Tshidi Madia

    Tributes have poured in for revered South African journalist Tshidi Madia who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 42.
    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    28 Aug 2025
    28 Aug 2025
    Tshidi Madia passed away at the age of 42. Source: YouTube.
    Tshidi Madia passed away at the age of 42. Source: YouTube.

    Success

    Madia, who was the associate political editor at Eyewitness News died in hospital after a short illness.

    She had recently reported from the Oval Office in Washington, where President Cyril Ramaphosa met with President Donald Trump amid tense diplomatic relations between the two countries over contested claims of violence against white farmers in South Africa.

    Madia was interviewed on US television where she debunked myths around a genocide in South Africa, successfully making her fellow countrymen feel seen and heard.

    Ramaphosa shared his condolences on social media, saying her death comes during the prime of her life.

    Commanded respect

    Sanef said in a statement: “Tshidi commanded the respect of all political parties and political players. At the same time, she continued to hold them to account with professionalism and integrity. Breaking stories was part of Tshidi’s DNA.”

    Deputy President of South Africa Paul Mashatiele in a statement: “Behind that sharp intellect and strategic approach to her craft was a profound and unwavering love for her country, South Africa—a love only equalled by her passion for journalism. She believed fiercely in the role of a free press in a thriving democracy and held those in power to account with fairness and rigour.

    Team player

    Radio personality Anele Mdoda said Madia was a good team player.

    The Madia family said funeral arrangements will be communicated in due time.sed away “in the prime of her life.”

    EWN editor-in-chief Nisa Allie paid tribute to Madia, describing her as “the jewel in EWN’s crown – a powerhouse, brave, and the consummate professional.”

    Allie said Tshidi led by example, mentoring young political journalists, building a formidable team, and consistently breaking exclusives with humility. She remembered Tshidi’s ability to balance reporting with editorial leadership, her infectious laughter, and her loyalty to family and friends. “The sun shines differently without you today, Matshidiso,” Allie said, extending condolences to Madia's loved ones.

    Read more: journalist, news, Primedia, politics, Eyewitness News, Cyril Ramaphosa, Donald Trump, passed away, died, Tshidi Madia, Karabo Ledwaba
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com
    OptionsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz