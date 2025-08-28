Sanef, Presidency and colleagues pay tribute to Tshidi Madia

Tributes have poured in for revered South African journalist Tshidi Madia who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 42.

Tshidi Madia passed away at the age of 42.

Madia, who was the associate political editor at Eyewitness News died in hospital after a short illness.

She had recently reported from the Oval Office in Washington, where President Cyril Ramaphosa met with President Donald Trump amid tense diplomatic relations between the two countries over contested claims of violence against white farmers in South Africa.

Madia was interviewed on US television where she debunked myths around a genocide in South Africa, successfully making her fellow countrymen feel seen and heard.

Ramaphosa shared his condolences on social media, saying her death comes during the prime of her life.

My thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues of journalist, political commentator, radio host and moderator Tshidi Madia who has passed away in the prime of her life. Tshidi loved our country and this was the backdrop to her tough questions and her hopeful vision of a… pic.twitter.com/I8grzXa7h4

— Cyril Ramaphosa ���� (@CyrilRamaphosa) August 27, 2025

Commanded respect

Sanef said in a statement: “Tshidi commanded the respect of all political parties and political players. At the same time, she continued to hold them to account with professionalism and integrity. Breaking stories was part of Tshidi’s DNA.”

Deputy President of South Africa Paul Mashatiele in a statement: “Behind that sharp intellect and strategic approach to her craft was a profound and unwavering love for her country, South Africa—a love only equalled by her passion for journalism. She believed fiercely in the role of a free press in a thriving democracy and held those in power to account with fairness and rigour.

Team player

Radio personality Anele Mdoda said Madia was a good team player.

Tshidi Madia. Always knew the play before it was played. She will be sorely missed by everyone at Primedia. She was literally the companies pillar. Politically and socially. Nje man. She was just a team player. Her wins were our wins and boy did she win. A proper commander of…

— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) August 27, 2025

The Madia family said funeral arrangements will be communicated in due time.sed away “in the prime of her life.”

EWN editor-in-chief Nisa Allie paid tribute to Madia, describing her as “the jewel in EWN’s crown – a powerhouse, brave, and the consummate professional.”

Allie said Tshidi led by example, mentoring young political journalists, building a formidable team, and consistently breaking exclusives with humility. She remembered Tshidi’s ability to balance reporting with editorial leadership, her infectious laughter, and her loyalty to family and friends. “The sun shines differently without you today, Matshidiso,” Allie said, extending condolences to Madia's loved ones.