WomensMonth: CSA Global's Kirby Manousakis on why connection is the true currency in marketing

Group account director at CSA Global, Kirby Manousakis believes the currency of her work is connection. Speaking to us for Women’s Month, she shares the campaign she is most proud of, why alcohol brands bring out the creativity and reflects on why women inspire her every day.

CSA Global's Kirby Manousakis. Source: Supplied.

What has been one of the most rewarding parts of your career in the marketing world so far?

The most rewarding part has been seeing ideas turn into moments that actually matter to people. When you watch a campaign come to life and see real humans engaging with it, not just numbers on a report, that’s when the true magic happens. Marketing is ultimately about connection, and when you get that right, it’s electric. Also, over the years, building relationships with talent, creators, and clients has been invaluable. At CSA those connections are the real currency of what we do.

How do you approach building campaigns that cut through the noise and truly connect with audiences?

I start by asking, “Why would anyone care?” If you can’t answer that honestly, you don’t have a campaign. From there, it’s about truth, not trends, tapping into something culturally relevant and an idea that is truly emotionally resonant. You want to give people a reason to engage, feel, not just something to scroll past.

What’s one lesson you've learned from working on alcohol brands, where messaging is both creative and regulated?

Working on alcohol brands force you to be sharper and more creative. The regulations can feel restrictive at first, but they actually push you to dig deeper for an authentic, more creative angle. It’s about finding ways to be bold without being reckless, and knowing how to still create desire and aspiration while promoting responsibility.

Can you share a campaign you’re especially proud of and what made it work?

The Corona Cero Olympics campaign is one I’m especially proud of. We had to launch a 0.0% alcohol beer in a way that stayed true to the brand’s DNA of relaxation and the outdoors, while aligning with the global Olympics platform.

With the Games being one of the world’s most saturated media moments, we knew cultural relevance was key. We took PR activations into unexpected spaces, collaborated with key creators and athletes, hijacked headlines, and delivered real-time stories that gave South Africans fresh ways to see themselves in the Games. It worked because every element - from concept to execution - was perfectly aligned, backed by a team and client who believed in the vision as much as I did.

What do you think makes a team high-performing, and how do you foster that environment?

Trust, clarity, and shared ambition. A high-performing team knows the goal, knows their role in getting there, and trusts each other to deliver. I believe energy creates energy. I lead by always showing up with motivation and positivity, because when the tone is set at the top, it filters through the whole team. I try to lead by example, being transparent, backing my team when things get tough, and celebrating wins loudly. At CSA, we bridge brands with the pulse of global pop culture, with a deep-rooted Pan-African presence, and that requires everyone to be fully aligned and energised.

What does Women’s Month mean to you personally or professionally?

It’s a reminder of the women who’ve made it possible for us to have the opportunities we have today, and a push to make sure we’re leaving the door open for more to follow. I was raised by a strong, motivated mom who has always been the foundation of my career, she taught me that you have to work incredibly hard to achieve your goals, and for that I’m forever grateful.

I also draw daily inspiration from the powerhouse women I work alongside at CSA their drive, creativity, and resilience push me to keep raising the bar. Professionally, it’s about visibility, making sure women’s contributions in this industry aren’t just heard, but credited and celebrated.

What advice would you give to someone starting out in the marketing or PR world today?

Be curious and relentless. Learn the craft, but also learn the business side, understand how what you do drives growth and value. Build your network before you need it. And never lose sight of the fact that this industry is about people, the ones you work with, and the ones you are reaching.