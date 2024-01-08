Industries

    Siemens and Boson Energy partner on waste-to-hydrogen tech

    4 Jul 2024
    4 Jul 2024
    Siemens and Boson Energy have joined forces in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on a technology that converts non-recyclable waste into clean energy. This innovative approach aims to enhance local energy security and promote the use of hydrogen-powered electric vehicle charging infrastructure.
    From left: Axel Lorenz, CEO of Process Automation at Siemens Digital Industries, Mariana Vaz Sigoli, Siemens Hydrogen Center of Competence, Jan Grimbrandt, CEO of Boson Energy and Liran Dor, CTO of Boson Energy
    From left: Axel Lorenz, CEO of Process Automation at Siemens Digital Industries, Mariana Vaz Sigoli, Siemens Hydrogen Center of Competence, Jan Grimbrandt, CEO of Boson Energy and Liran Dor, CTO of Boson Energy

    The collaboration focuses on developing and implementing a Waste-to-X solution that involves converting non-recyclable waste into clean (not green) hydrogen.

    Carbon emission reduction is then achieved from using the waste and not from renewable energy, decreasing reliance on fossil fuels, and contributing to a circular economy.

    Japan is South Africa's biggest partner in the hydrogen economy, but Europe will drive the biggest demand.
    H2 Moves Europe is Anglo’s latest play to stimulate hydrogen market

      26 Jun 2024

    Siemens' extensive expertise and diverse portfolio allows it to provide consultancy and technology solutions, including applications from its Siemens Xcelerator portfolio, which includes automation, digitalisation, electrification, and instrumentation.

    Widening the hydrogen pool

    These resources are crucial to building a scalable and repeatable solution for enabling the waste-to-X technology and finding a wider set of use cases for clean hydrogen.

    Boson Energy is a pioneer in the waste-to-energy space that has set ambitious targets to establish over 300 plants by 2030, with a production capacity of one million tons of hydrogen.

    This ambition has the potential to significantly reduce CO2 emissions and create a more sustainable energy ecosystem.
    By combining their strengths and resources, the two companies are hoping to make a lasting impact on the energy industry and contribute to accelerating hydrogen adoption.

