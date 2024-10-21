Outvertising's push for inclusivity: How pronouns are reshaping workplace culture in advertising

As industries across the world increasingly embrace diversity and inclusion, the UK’s advertising sector is taking its own steps to create more inclusive environments—starting with pronouns.

The Pronouns in Adland guide, spearheaded by the LGBTQIA+ advocacy group Outvertising and written by Mark Runacus, who is their non executive chair, is helping agencies incorporate gender pronouns into workplace communications. Its goal? To ensure that all employees, regardless of gender identity, feel respected, acknowledged, and included.

As a key driver of cultural narratives, advertising plays a pivotal role in shaping societal attitudes. By integrating pronouns into everyday communication, the industry not only promotes respect and visibility for gender-diverse individuals but also sets a progressive example for other sectors to follow.

This guide launched during Pride Month comes at a time when more organisations are adopting practices that reflect the fluidity and diversity of gender identities. Yet, while strides have been made, the advertising industry is still catching up. In 2023, an All In Census revealed that the queer community, especially queer people of colour, faces heightened levels of workplace stress and discrimination. The report highlighted how critical initiatives like pronoun sharing can ease these challenges by fostering a more inclusive and supportive work environment.

The importance of pronouns

Pronouns are integral to how we communicate, but their use extends far beyond mere grammar. For many, they are tied to identity, and the correct use of pronouns in the workplace signals respect. The Pronouns in Adland guide encourages companies to normalise the use of pronouns in everyday communications, from email signatures to meeting introductions.

The guide says that the simple power of asking: “What pronouns do you use?” employers can create a culture where transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming employees are seen and valued. "Inclusivity is not just about saying the right things—it's about doing the right things daily," the guide stresses.

Building an inclusive advertising industry

Companies like VCCP, Dentsu, and The7stars are leading the way in implementing these practices. VCCP, for example, has integrated pronoun sharing into its recruitment process to avoid misgendering from the outset. Dentsu has embedded pronouns into email signatures and digital profiles, while The7stars provides ongoing education and workshops to help employees learn about inclusive language.

“It’s not just about the pronouns themselves,” says Julian Douglas, CEO of VCCP. “It’s about creating a space where everyone feels comfortable to be themselves. That’s the heart of creativity, and it’s crucial for our industry to thrive.”

These companies demonstrate how embracing inclusivity can go hand in hand with fostering a more creative and productive workplace. By encouraging pronoun sharing, they are not only supporting their LGBTQIA+ employees but also setting an industry standard for inclusivity.

Challenges and resistance

However, the journey to normalising pronoun use is not without its challenges. The guide acknowledges that not everyone will be comfortable sharing their pronouns, and that’s okay. The goal is to create a culture where sharing is encouraged but never pressured. In fact, the guide advises against any big, flashy launches of pronoun policies. Instead, gradual integration through training and open conversations is recommended to make the transition as smooth as possible.

Furthermore, missteps are inevitable. The guide offers practical advice on how to correct mistakes, encouraging individuals to apologise, correct themselves, and move on without making the situation more uncomfortable.

A broader cultural shift

Beyond individual workplaces, the Pronouns in Adland guide reflects a broader cultural shift in how gender is understood and expressed. It speaks to the growing recognition that gender identities are not binary and that businesses must adapt to this reality to stay relevant and inclusive. The guide is also timely as more global companies, including McCann Worldgroup, incorporate pronouns into their DE&I (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) strategies.

As workplaces evolve, pronoun sharing is becoming a simple yet powerful way to make colleagues feel seen and respected. The UK advertising industry, with its creative influence, could well set an example for other sectors worldwide.

For now, the hope is that this growing inclusivity will not only make the workplace a more welcoming environment for LGBTQIA+ individuals but also lead to more innovative and authentic storytelling in advertising—an industry where understanding people, in all their diversity, is key.

Download the full guide here.