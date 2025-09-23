Behind the scenes with MTF Extended Cut: Kamogelo van Wyk on budgets, balance, and breaking barriers

Production management is rarely in the spotlight, but for Kamogelo van Wyk, it is the heartbeat of every successful production. As the production manager behind Lekompo 2, she knows that delivering high-quality content is about more than creative vision – it’s about balancing budgets, negotiating with crews, and making every cent count without compromising on production value.

“You’re given a specific amount to work with, and it can be tough to negotiate with crew members who might think you’re just trying to cut costs. But the reality is the budget has to cover everything – from locations to cast to gear – so it’s all about finding the balance and still delivering the best production value possible.”

Van Wyk’s journey has been closely tied to the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) Extended Cut programme, which was designed as an extension of the MTF Academy to help alumni produce content for MultiChoice’s General Entertainment channels, including Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161). The programme gives fresh voices the opportunity to bring their unique perspectives to a wide audience while bridging the gap between emerging talent and mainstream success. Through access to free production facilities, business support services, mentorship from industry veterans, and even production accounting services, MTF Extended Cut ensures that creators like Van Wyk can focus on telling bold, innovative stories while building sustainable businesses.

“Support like this is crucial,” explains Bonisiwe Dlamini-Makola, senior manager: transformation and CSR at MultiChoice. “It empowers storytellers to share diverse narratives that might otherwise go unheard and celebrates voices that enrich our cultural landscape.”

For Van Wyk, this support translates into real-world opportunities to lead. She believes MTF Extended Cut is a powerful enabler for women to step into leadership roles in the film industry. “The initiative creates opportunities for women to showcase their skills and establish their own production companies. By putting women in key roles like producers, directors, and writers, it sets an example and paves the way for others to follow. It also allows us to bring our unique perspectives to the table, which creates a richer and more inclusive production environment.”

Asked what skills are most critical for young women entering the production side of the film industry, she emphasises discipline, dedication, sacrifice, and creativity. “Discipline helps you navigate challenges and the occasional disrespect that comes with working in a male-dominated space. Dedication keeps you focused, paying attention to detail, and eager to learn. Sacrifice is necessary because the industry demands long hours and extensive preparation. And creativity – plus problem-solving skills – is what helps you adapt and find solutions under pressure.”

Her favourite moment from working on Lekompo 2 was witnessing the power of collaboration during a high-pressure shoot. “We had a wedding scene to prepare, and time was against us. Every department came together – lighting helped inflate balloons, the grips installed the tent, I was helping wardrobe with the bride’s dress – no one said, ‘that’s not my department'. It was pure passion, everyone united to bring the story to life.”

Looking ahead, Van Wyk believes MTF Extended Cut is helping to raise the bar for the entire African film industry. “It raises the standard of storytelling by showcasing high-quality content, promotes collaboration, and encourages other productions to prioritise quality and attention to detail. By developing local talent, it contributes to the growth of the industry and even influences trends, inspiring new ideas and approaches to storytelling.”

She closes with gratitude for those who have supported her journey. “I am so glad I got the opportunity to work closely with the MTF Extended Cut. I thank Star Kganki Mphalahlele for introducing me to the programme, and Bobby Heaney, Nwabisa Binase, and Bonisiwe Dlamini for their guidance and assistance. Their support has played a significant role in my success across all our movies – and I hope they continue to inspire and guide the next generation.”



