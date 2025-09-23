South Africa
Marketing & Media Production
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

MultiChoiceThe Walt Disney Company AfricaBroad MediaOFM RadioCan!doKantarMedia Development and Diversity AgencyThe Up&Up GroupOLC Through The Line CommunicationsProvantageBrandMappLocation BankTractor OutdoorPrimedia StudiosRed & YellowEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Behind the scenes with MTF Extended Cut: Kamogelo van Wyk on budgets, balance, and breaking barriers

    Production management is rarely in the spotlight, but for Kamogelo van Wyk, it is the heartbeat of every successful production. As the production manager behind Lekompo 2, she knows that delivering high-quality content is about more than creative vision – it’s about balancing budgets, negotiating with crews, and making every cent count without compromising on production value.
    Issued by MultiChoice
    23 Sep 2025
    23 Sep 2025
    Behind the scenes with MTF Extended Cut: Kamogelo van Wyk on budgets, balance, and breaking barriers

    “You’re given a specific amount to work with, and it can be tough to negotiate with crew members who might think you’re just trying to cut costs. But the reality is the budget has to cover everything – from locations to cast to gear – so it’s all about finding the balance and still delivering the best production value possible.”

    Van Wyk’s journey has been closely tied to the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) Extended Cut programme, which was designed as an extension of the MTF Academy to help alumni produce content for MultiChoice’s General Entertainment channels, including Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161). The programme gives fresh voices the opportunity to bring their unique perspectives to a wide audience while bridging the gap between emerging talent and mainstream success. Through access to free production facilities, business support services, mentorship from industry veterans, and even production accounting services, MTF Extended Cut ensures that creators like Van Wyk can focus on telling bold, innovative stories while building sustainable businesses.

    “Support like this is crucial,” explains Bonisiwe Dlamini-Makola, senior manager: transformation and CSR at MultiChoice. “It empowers storytellers to share diverse narratives that might otherwise go unheard and celebrates voices that enrich our cultural landscape.”

    For Van Wyk, this support translates into real-world opportunities to lead. She believes MTF Extended Cut is a powerful enabler for women to step into leadership roles in the film industry. “The initiative creates opportunities for women to showcase their skills and establish their own production companies. By putting women in key roles like producers, directors, and writers, it sets an example and paves the way for others to follow. It also allows us to bring our unique perspectives to the table, which creates a richer and more inclusive production environment.”

    Asked what skills are most critical for young women entering the production side of the film industry, she emphasises discipline, dedication, sacrifice, and creativity. “Discipline helps you navigate challenges and the occasional disrespect that comes with working in a male-dominated space. Dedication keeps you focused, paying attention to detail, and eager to learn. Sacrifice is necessary because the industry demands long hours and extensive preparation. And creativity – plus problem-solving skills – is what helps you adapt and find solutions under pressure.”

    Her favourite moment from working on Lekompo 2 was witnessing the power of collaboration during a high-pressure shoot. “We had a wedding scene to prepare, and time was against us. Every department came together – lighting helped inflate balloons, the grips installed the tent, I was helping wardrobe with the bride’s dress – no one said, ‘that’s not my department'. It was pure passion, everyone united to bring the story to life.”

    Looking ahead, Van Wyk believes MTF Extended Cut is helping to raise the bar for the entire African film industry. “It raises the standard of storytelling by showcasing high-quality content, promotes collaboration, and encourages other productions to prioritise quality and attention to detail. By developing local talent, it contributes to the growth of the industry and even influences trends, inspiring new ideas and approaches to storytelling.”

    She closes with gratitude for those who have supported her journey. “I am so glad I got the opportunity to work closely with the MTF Extended Cut. I thank Star Kganki Mphalahlele for introducing me to the programme, and Bobby Heaney, Nwabisa Binase, and Bonisiwe Dlamini for their guidance and assistance. Their support has played a significant role in my success across all our movies – and I hope they continue to inspire and guide the next generation.”

    Read more: Multichoice, Bobby Heaney
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    MultiChoice
    We entertain, inform and empower African communities that inspire and build us in return.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    Marketing & Media
    Expand
    Retail
    Expand
    Finance
    Expand
    ESG & Sustainability
    Expand
    Education
    Expand
    ICT
    Expand
    Agriculture
    Expand

    Latest jobs

    Tips
    Senior CopywriterCape TownAd Talent Africa29 Aug
    Shop Fit and Production ManagerJohannesburga Popular Bunch18 Aug
    More jobs
    Entrepreneurship
    Expand
    Legal
    Expand
    Property
    Expand
    Tourism & Travel
    Expand
    Construction & Engineering
    Expand
    HR & Management
    Expand
    Automotive
    Expand
    Healthcare
    Expand
    Manufacturing
    Expand
    Logistics & Transport
    Expand
    Energy & Mining
    Expand
    Lifestyle
    Expand
    Let's do Biz