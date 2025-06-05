#Cannes2025: The Glass Lion for Change shortlist revealed
The shortlist includes brands such as Dove, Apple and Nike.
The brand Apple is shortlisted twice, as is Dove. Dove is also shortlisted as a product for haircare under the brand Unilever.
The US has 10 shortlisted campaigns, France has six, Brazil has four and the UK has three shortlisted campaigns.
Japan has two while Australia and Pakistan have one each.
See the full shortlist here.
The first Cannes shortlists, the Innovation Lions and Dan Wieden Titanium Lions shortlists, were announced on Tuesday, 3 June.
