Cannes Lions

#Cannes2025: The Glass Lion for Change shortlist revealed

The Cannes Lions Glass Lion for Change was anounced today, 5 June, Thursday.
Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
5 Jun 2025
The Cannes Glass Lion for Change shortlist has been announced
The Cannes Glass Lion for Change shortlist has been announced

The shortlist includes brands such as Dove, Apple and Nike.

The brand Apple is shortlisted twice, as is Dove. Dove is also shortlisted as a product for haircare under the brand Unilever.

The US has 10 shortlisted campaigns, France has six, Brazil has four and the UK has three shortlisted campaigns.

Japan has two while Australia and Pakistan have one each.

See the full shortlist here.

The first Cannes shortlists, the Innovation Lions and Dan Wieden Titanium Lions shortlists, were announced on Tuesday, 3 June.



About Danette Breitenbach

Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
