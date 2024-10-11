Loeries: Emuron Alemu wants you to start a cult

“Let’s start a cult.” That was the provocative lead into a captivating presentation that closed off Loeries Creative Week. Emuron Alemu, renowned creative director and brand strategist, shared his insights on building cult-like brands.

Alemu, who has spent over two decades creating impactful brand stories across Africa, stressed the importance of fostering deep connections with consumers and inspiring unwavering loyalty.

In his mind, the journey to a cultish following begins by crafting a brand's "sacred texts," which he described as "words that are so compelling, that bring out your ethos in a way that is memorable, that is unforgettable."

Cult brands are not bought, they're not purchased, they're believed in.

He urged brands to create rituals and ceremonies that allow consumers to "commune with the brand" and identify as part of a community.

’Embrace your chosen ones and luminaries’

Alemu stressed the importance of identifying and nurturing early adopters, who will become the brand's "apostles" and spread its message.

"These are your miracle workers who will go around showing the magic that is your brand."

He also identified the role and importance of "luminaries" – influential figures who embody the brand's values and inspire followers.

Alemu encouraged brands to create physical spaces, or rather "cathedrals," where consumers can experience the brand's essence the importance of commissioning "evangelists" – passionate believers who will advocate for the brand.

"You don't go into an Apple store to buy a product,” he said. “You go into an Apple store to be in the presence of technological and brand greatness."

Overcome the fear of breaking the status quo

Alemu acknowledged the challenges of building a cult-like brand, particularly the fear of going against the status quo.

He urged brands to embrace risk-taking and trust their instincts, even if it means being misunderstood or making mistakes.

"You're not going to build a cult brand without listening to your gut," he explained.

Alemu believes that by focusing on creating meaningful connections, fostering loyalty, and embracing risk-taking, brands can inspire passionate followings and achieve lasting success.