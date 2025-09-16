Kershnee Pillay promoted to Starcom MD; Publicis Media announces senior appointments

Kershnee Pillay has been promoted to managing director of Starcom. In addition, Brian Muguto joins Publicis Media as head of strategy, and Kevin Ndinguri takes on the role of chief investment officer.

Publicis Media has made some senior appointments. (L to r:) Brian Muguto joins as head of strategy, Kershnee Pillay has been promoted to MD of Starcom, and Kevin Ndinguri takes on the role of chief investment officer (Image supplied, composite by Lesely Svenson © Bizcommunity)

The appointments further reinforce its commitment to delivering market-leading strategy and investment capabilities.

Weaving brand narratives

Pillay’s promotion to Starcom MD reflects her reputation in the advertising and media branches of the industry.

She is particularly adept at weaving brand narratives and showcasing creativity across the full 'through-the-line' communications spectrum – most recently within the Middle Eastern and African regions.

Pillay has a strong appreciation of the opportunities that data and technology present in transforming brand marketing and similarly appreciates the strategy and innovation that underpin the transformation.

With this background, she understands the myriad of goals and challenges premium brands encounter, having had extensive experience on both the agency and client sides of the business.

Pillay is a graduate of the 2019 Stanford Leadership Program for Strategic Entrepreneurs in Africa and is particularly adept at media intelligence coupled with data optimisation that drives exceptional client value.

Driving integrated communications

Muguto brings more than a decade of experience in driving integrated communications and business growth.

Most recently, he led PHD as managing director, where he guided the agency through a period of strategic transformation and innovation.

Prior to this, as chief strategy & product innovation officer at Essence Mediacom, he spearheaded the unification of data, technology, analytics, and creative futures, enabling clients to leverage new opportunities for growth.

In 2024, his leadership was recognised with his appointment to the IAB Bookmark Awards jury, underscoring his role in shaping the future of the media industry.

“Brian brings a rare blend of strategic foresight and practical execution.

“His ability to connect data, technology, and creativity into actionable strategies will be invaluable as we help our clients navigate an increasingly complex media landscape.

“I’m excited to see the impact his leadership will bring to our strategy function,” says Ashish Williams, SVP media at Publicis Groupe Africa.

Changing investment landscape focus

Ndinguri has over 15 years of experience in media, marketing, and business leadership.

He previously served as chief client officer of IPG Mediabrands, where he led high-performing teams and delivered strong results for clients across diverse industries.

Ndingur has been recognised by Agency Scope as one of the Top 10 Most Admired Media Agency Professionals, a testament to his influence and track record.

His recent focus has been on navigating the changing investment landscape, particularly in light of shifts in global data and privacy regulations, ensuring clients are well-positioned for sustainable growth.

“Kevin’s appointment reflects our commitment to strengthening investment excellence across the Groupe.

“His proven track record, deep market knowledge, and leadership in navigating change will be instrumental in ensuring our clients get the very best value and outcomes.

“Kevin is a strong addition to our leadership team, and I look forward to the difference he will make,” says Koo Govender, CEO of Publicis Groupe Africa.