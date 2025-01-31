BizTrends2025: Digital marketing and advertising trends for SMEs

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning have had a massive impact on digital advertising and will continue to transform this arena, particularly for SMEs (small and medium enterprises).

Charmagne Mazhindu | image supplied

Increased use of AI (artificial intelligence)

Both technologies have become increasingly influential, with tools such as virtual assistants and chatbots expected to deliver more human-like interactions.

Customers still prefer a personal touch regarding customer service, but AI-driven chatbots can provide instant responses to inquiries (on websites and social media platforms), boosting client satisfaction. AI and machine learning can also automate tasks like email marketing, allowing SMEs to focus on other tasks within the advertising realm.

As AI becomes increasingly intelligent, its role in advertising and marketing will grow even more significant. Smaller businesses should familiarise themselves with AI tools like ChatGPT, which assist them with effectively personalising content for audiences. Furthermore, AI can identify trending topics and hashtags, empowering SMEs to stay relevant and capitalise on opportunities.

Video content continues to take centre stage

Video content remains one of the most effective tools in marketing and advertising, and its influence shows no signs of slowing down as we move into 2025. Social media platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram continue to see strong interest in short-form videos, with users of all ages responding well to this format.

Marketers can no longer rely solely on creating short videos to maintain viewers' attention. With users quickly scrolling through feeds, videos must capture attention in the first few seconds; otherwise, they’re onto the next. Marketers must craft high-impact, compelling videos that captivate their target audience to achieve this.

These platforms offer interactive tools—such as polls and Q&A—that make it easier to involve audiences. These tools create a sense of participation and familiarity with the brand while providing insight into evolving trends and customer preferences. Live-streaming is also valuable, as SMEs can answer questions directly from customers in a more personal format.

As digital advertising and marketing progress, companies are expected to intensify their focus on short-form video content, doubling down on strategies that deliver impact and foster connections with their respective audiences.

Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR)

Once the reserve of gamers and tech enthusiasts, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) have the potential to change the marketing and advertising landscape, offering consumers an immersive and high-tech experience. These technologies can forge greater connections between businesses and customers, retaining brand loyalty and sparking curiosity.

AR allows consumers to interact with products in a real-world setting, helping them determine if they meet their needs. For instance, customers can visualise how an appliance would fit in their home using a smartphone camera. Retailer IKEA has introduced this in several markets, with shoppers able to see how furniture might look in their own space. This enhances the shopping experience and reduces the risk of product returns by setting clear expectations upfront.

Whereas AR integrates with real-world environments, VR immerses the consumer in a virtual environment. Although VR is harder to implement on social media, AR is more adaptable and engaging through mobile devices. Brands embracing AR early can position themselves as innovative leaders in a competitive market.

As these technologies become more mainstream, marketers and advertisers should explore how to effectively incorporate AR and VR to elevate customer experiences and strengthen their brand presence.

Quality over quantity

Social media platforms have undergone a transformation in recent years, with advanced algorithms prioritising quality content over sheer volume. For marketers and advertisers, this shift underscores the importance of creating visually appealing and relevant content that resonates with audiences.

Building a loyal and engaged community around your brand is essential. Marketers should deliver meaningful, high-quality content instead of chasing every trend or overwhelming consumers with constant posts. This strategy fosters stronger connections and long-term engagement with consumers.

Beyond content creation, success lies in targeting the right metrics and concentrating efforts on platforms and channels that align with your brand and its goals. By focusing on what matters most to a brand's audience, companies can achieve more sustainable long-term results in an evolving digital landscape.