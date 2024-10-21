Entrepreneurship SMEs
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Business Partners LimitedEdge GrowthEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Mastering smart savings for small business resilience

    By Jeremy Lang, issued by Business Partners Limited
    30 Jan 2025
    30 Jan 2025
    In 2024, over 1,400 South African businesses entered liquidation, including The Cross Trainer, due to mounting financial pressure. Professor Waldo Krugell, an economist at North-West University, pinpointed the impact that high inflation, increasing interest rates, and the energy crisis had on consumer spending over several years as a driving factor behind the closure of many of these businesses and particularly those in retail.
    Mastering smart savings for small business resilience

    It would be easy to blame the economic challenges but I’m sure if we dig a little deeper, we will see that some of these businesses lacked financial resilience. Small and medium enterprises (SMEs), especially, need to ensure they plan for times of higher expenses or reduced income as we’ve just experienced these last few years when consumers tightened their belts and reduced non-essential spending. I believe there is one key tool at the centre of every strategy to build financial resilience: your budget.

    Budgeting is a practice

    If cash flow is the lifeblood of a business, your budget is what’s directing traffic and preventing any blockages or collisions. There are two sides to a comprehensive budget. For one, it should identify your fixed expenses, track your variable expenses, and provide a forecast for the timeline of your business goals. On the flip side, the documented history of your business spending should form the foundation for strategic adjustments. This flip side, if actioned consistently, is what I refer to as the art of smart savings. Like any art, it will require practice, mistakes, and many adjustments before you find your flow. In the case of an SME, this would be a healthy cash flow.

    1. Review your budget

    Setting a budget is a proactive task so when allocating funds to your variable expenses, it requires informed guesswork. The information you’ll need to reference is your spending history or expense report. In the week or month prior – depending on how often you review – did your actual spend exceed or fall short of the allocated budget? A regular review allows you to spot trends like seasonal fluctuations in utility costs or increasing supplier charges and to adjust accordingly. What I appreciate most about this practice is the ability to spot opportunities to save.

    2. Refine your spending

    If budgeting is new to you or if it’s a tool that’s been largely underutilised in your business operations, you’re guaranteed to have cashflow inefficiencies. Perhaps you’re paying for services that are not serving your bottom line, maybe one of the services or products you provide needs more investment while another is costing more than it’s bringing in. Your budget will help you track what’s going out versus what is coming in and allow you to see what needs to be pruned to enable more growth.

    3. Re-allocate your funds

    Once you’ve identified areas where spending can be trimmed or cut altogether, you now have savings that can be redirected. You could think of it as financial chiropractic treatment to get your cash flow completely in line with your strategic objectives. To ensure financial resilience, ensure your cash reserve is stocked, you’ve honoured your debt repayments, and you’re investing in growth areas like training or automation.

    Let your budget become the plan and purpose for every rand coming in and out of your business to ensure your venture becomes profitable, remains resilient and survives an economic downturn.

    Read more: Business Partners Limited, Jeremy lang
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Jeremy Lang

    Jeremy Lang is managing director at Business Partners Limited.
    Business Partners Limited
    We're Business Partners Limited, one of the leading business financiers for viable small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the world. We provide business finance ranging from R500 000 to R50 million to established entrepreneurs with a viable formal business. The finance we provide can be used for expansion, working capital, asset finance, takeovers, commercial property, revamps, management buy-outs or to buy a franchise.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz