The Organic & Natural Products Expo returns with a focus on SMEs

The Organic & Natural Products Expo Africa returns to the Cape Town International Convention Centre from 28-30 March 2025 as the Western Cape’s showcase for organic and natural products.

Image supplied

The expo has been designed as a hybrid event that caters to trade buyers, while at the same time allowing retail sales directly to consumers. The event will showcase local and international manufacturers, suppliers, importers and exporters.

According to Warren Hickinbotham, head of sponsorship and partnerships, the 2025 edition has already attracted unprecedented interest.

“Just three weeks into the new year, we've received over 400 enquiries from companies wanting to exhibit at our second Cape Town show. The tremendous response reflects the remarkable growth of the sector and the increasing demand for organic and natural products,” he says.

Supporting small business innovation

A key feature of the 2025 expo will be an increased focus on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

“The organic and natural products sector is predominantly driven by small businesses, many of which create truly innovative products but struggle with the cost of exhibiting,” explains Hickinbotham.

To address this, the expo will once again include the SME Showcase Pavilion, a concept supported by Standard Bank over the past two years, which enables corporate sponsors to facilitate the participation of a number of small businesses, giving them valuable exposure to trade buyers and consumers.

“While Standard Bank have again stepped up, we need more corporates to come to the party. A mobile network operator, a technology brand, an insurance company and more are all examples of corporates who can benefit by getting involved,” adds Hickinbotham.

In addition, a new subsidised trading table concept, which offers cost-effective exhibition opportunities, will assist in making the show more accessible to emerging businesses.

“Small business is the cornerstone of job creation across South Africa. When facilitating this within a sector that is focused on health, well-being, and sustainability, it just feels even better,” says Hickinbotham.

The event continues to receive strong support from key industry bodies. These include the South African Organic Sector Organisation, the Health Products Association, the Cosmetic Export Council of South Africa, the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC), the Western Cape Department of Economic Development, Wesgro, and various international partners.

Enhanced visitor experience

Visitors can expect to discover a diverse range of organic and natural products, from locally produced goods to international innovations, across a range of categories including Health, Body & Beauty, Lifestyle, Home, Food & Drink, and Baby & Kids.

The show will also feature interactive demonstrations, expert talks, and opportunities to engage directly with producers and industry leaders.

Tickets will be available online from 1 February 2025.

For more, go to https://www.organicandnaturalportal.com/expo/