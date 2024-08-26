Dalinda: Win 2 double tickets for world premiere of Donizetti’s rediscovered operatic masterpiece

As proud media partners, Bizcommunity is delighted to be able to offer our readers the chance to win tickets to OperaUCT’s world premiere of Dalinda, Donizetti’s rediscovered operatic masterpiece taking place 4-8 Sept at the Baxter Theatre Complex in Cape Town.

What can audiences expect from the world premiere of Dalinda?

As Dalinda is being fully staged for the first time in history, it provides a unique opportunity for creative expression. Based on international costume designer Leticia Parvoleta Ivanova’s concept, the production team including Capetonian costume stylist Widaad Albertus and her team, have embraced the challenge of creating a visual spectacle that not only complements the music but also redefines traditional opera costume design.

As the highly anticipated world premiere of Donizetti’s rediscovered operatic masterpiece approaches on 4 September, we take a look under the ‘hood’ of what audiences can expect from the stunning costumes that will grace the stage.

Opera UCT’s Bold Departure from Traditional Period Costume Design

In the world of opera, where music and vocal prowess often steal the spotlight, the significance of set and costume design is sometimes underestimated. The upcoming world premiere full-stage production of Dalinda by Opera UCT, is a prime example of how these elements can be elevated to new artistic heights, and they promise to be a treat for the audience (and the

cast).

"Dalinda, being very much an open book, presents both challenges and opportunities," Albertus explains. "On one hand, there's the pressure of being the first to ever stage this piece, but on the other, the freedom that comes with it is exhilarating. Without a set precedent, we have the liberty to innovate and create something entirely unique."

Drawing inspiration from the period setting of Byzantine Syria in the Middle Ages, at the end of the Crusades war, the costumes in Dalinda are anything but conventional. Under the direction of William Costabile Cisco, and Opera UCT’s director Jeremy Silver, the team opted to be inspired by the period rather than strictly adhering to historical accuracy. This approach allows the costumes to retain elements of recognisability while infusing them with a contemporary flair.

Albertus, who has a background in textile design, has utilised her expertise to experiment with different fabrics and jewels, giving each character a distinct identity through colour schemes and thematic consistency across acts. "The costumes themselves have a musicality to them," she hints, suggesting that the visual aspects of the performance will resonate with the audience on multiple levels.

Despite the creative freedom, Albertus is acutely aware of the responsibility that comes with introducing this lost masterpiece to the world. With over 15 years of experience in theatre costume design, she describes her work on Dalinda as some of the most inventive she has ever undertaken.

"When working with history, we usually stick to that because there are existing references and audiences have certain expectations. But with Dalinda, we are steering away from that rigidity, rather we are inspired by the period, but are reinventing."

Albertus’s journey into costume design began in high school, where a part-time job as a theatre usher sparked her love for the craft. Despite her formal education in textile design, she credits much of her expertise to hands-on experience and learning from industry professionals. "For young people looking to get into costume design, formal training is not always necessary.

The best way to learn is by doing—gaining practical knowledge and seeking mentorship from those in the field. You never know it all; there's always more to learn."

Audiences fortunate enough to attend Dalinda, can expect to be transported to a historical era with a twist—where the costumes are as integral to the storytelling as the music itself. Albertus and her team have crafted a visual narrative that promises to be as captivating and innovative as Donizetti’s score.

Event Details:

● What: World Premiere Staging of Gaetano Donizetti's "Dalinda"

● Conducted by: Jeremy Silver, Director, Opera UCT

● When: September 4-8, 2024

● Where: Baxter Theatre, Cape Town, South Africa

● Cost: Tickets vary in price from R100 – R500.

● Under 18s will be able to see this important work for free – must reserve seats on Webtickets.

Tickets: Available at Webtickets or from the Baxter Theatre Box Office on Mondays - Fridays 10:00 - 19:00 and Saturdays 12:00 - 19:00.