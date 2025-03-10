Why diabetes management is critical this World Kidney Day

As World Kidney Day on Thursday, 13 March draws near, it’s important to emphasise the vital link between diabetes and kidney health.

Diabetes is a leading cause of chronic kidney disease (CKD) worldwide, and with approximately 4.2 million South Africans living with diabetes, raising awareness is essential.

About 40% of individuals with type 1 or type 2 diabetes develop diabetic kidney disease (DKD), a serious condition where damage to the small blood vessels in the kidneys can lead to abnormal kidney function and, if untreated, kidney failure.

This necessitates dialysis or a kidney transplant. Dialysis is an expensive treatment, which can cost up to R450,000 per patient, per year in South Africa, placing a significant financial burden not only on patients, but the healthcare system as well.

Early detection matters

Ingrid Singels, Marketing Manager: Pharma Dynamics’ Scientific Division, emphasises the importance of regular monitoring and proactive management of kidney health in diabetic patients.

“People living with diabetes face an increased risk of diabetic kidney disease if they have uncontrolled high blood sugar, high blood pressure or high cholesterol, if they’re smokers, are obese, or have a family history of the condition,” explains Singels.

“Early detection is key in preventing diabetic kidney disease from progressing. People with diabetes should get checked regularly for any complications. All it takes is two simple tests: a urine test called albumin creatinine ratio ACR) checks if there is a protein called albumin in your urine, and a blood test called glomerular filtration rate (GFR) to check if your kidneys are removing waste from your body properly.

“Regular kidney function tests, along with effective diabetes management, such as controlling blood sugar levels, maintaining a healthy diet, staying active and using medications as prescribed can help slow down kidney damage and improve long-term outcomes.”

Protecting kidney health

Managing diabetes effectively is key to preserving kidney health. Here are some effective ways in which to do so:

Blood sugar control: Maintain target blood glucose levels through regular monitoring, medication adherence and a balanced diet.

Blood pressure management: Keep blood pressure within recommended ranges to reduce kidney strain.

Healthy diet: Adopt a diet low in sodium and saturated fats, focusing on fruits, vegetables and whole grains.

Regular exercise: Engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week.

Medication adherence: Take prescribed medications consistently and consult healthcare providers before making any changes.

Regular check-ups: Schedule routine medical appointments to monitor kidney function.

Maintain a healthy weight: If you’re overweight, speak to your doctor about the best way to lose weight. If you’re at a healthy weight, work towards being physically active most days of the week.

Stop smoking: Smoking damages your kidneys or makes kidney damage worse. Speak to your doctor about ways to quit.

“Working closely with a doctor or dietician also ensures a tailored approach to managing both diabetes and CKD effectively, while reducing complications and supporting overall health and wellbeing,” reminds Singels.