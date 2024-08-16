Pharma Dynamics focuses on mental health with flower installation

Pharma Dynamics is bringing the message of self-love and resilience to life with its latest initiative, called “Give Yourself Your Flowers”, this Mental Health Awareness Month.

Image supplied

The mental health advocate has commissioned a giant flower installation, designed to spread joy and encourage public interaction, which will be erected at the entrance of Cape Town Station on Adderley Street and will be displayed from 9-11 October 2024.

This campaign invites people to engage with oversized, emotion-infused blooms, reminding them that sometimes the simplest acts – like giving yourself or someone else a flower – can uplift your spirits and brighten your day.

The campaign, led by Pharma Dynamics, is designed to offer the public a unique opportunity to pause, reflect on their mental health and engage with the art in a way that uplifts and inspires.

Each flower in the installation symbolises a different emotion, with the aim of evoking positive feelings and encouraging meaningful conversations around mental health.

Nicole Jennings, spokesperson for Pharma Dynamics, expressed the company's motivation for creating the installation.

“We wanted to do something that would not only raise awareness about mental health, but also make people smile. Flowers have this incredible ability to brighten up spaces and lift moods, so we thought, why not use them to spread happiness and create a conversation around mental well-being. This is not just about the flowers themselves, but about the emotions they represent.”

The choice of flowers for the campaign is grounded in science. Receiving flowers can boost dopamine levels, the brain chemical responsible for feelings of pleasure and happiness. One study, conducted over several years, found that flowers elicit powerful positive emotions in both men and women, regardless of age.

In another study, flowers given to women consistently triggered a “Duchenne” or genuine smile, and the positive mood effects lasted for several days.

A third study observed that men and women who received a flower in an elevator exhibited more positive social behaviour than those who received other items. For the elderly, flowers improved mood and memory, illustrating their long-term emotional benefits.

“Flowers have an almost magical ability to uplift and bring joy, making them the perfect medium for this installation," said Gina Waldman, the artist behind the campaign. “We wanted to combine this natural power with the emotions that people often struggle to articulate or express. Each flower is carefully chosen to represent an emotion, and we hope that by interacting with these flowers, people will feel encouraged to connect with their own emotions and those of others.”

Waldman and her team have meticulously integrated these emotions into the physical structure of the flowers. The words that correspond to each emotion are cut from the same material as the petals, giving each flower a personal message. Viewers are invited to “pick” an emotion or flower that resonates with them, making this an interactive and immersive experience.

“People can take selfies with the flowers, but we hope they’ll also take a moment to think about how they’re feeling. Maybe they need a little more compassion in their lives or maybe they’re looking for courage. We’ve created a space for people to reflect on that while also having fun,” said Waldman.

The flower heads will range from 60cm to 80cm in diameter, with stems of varying heights to mimic a natural garden. The tallest flowers will stand over 2m tall and the setting will evoke a lush garden where visitors can immerse themselves in the oversized blooms.

There is a growing recognition of the importance of mental well-being, especially since the global pandemic. According to global statistics, depression could become the leading cause of disability worldwide.

In South Africa, one in six people suffer from anxiety, depression or substance-use disorder.

The country also has a high rate of suicide, with 23 people taking their own lives daily, and it is estimated that for every one of these, at least 10 more people attempt to do so.

“These figures highlight just how important it is for us to continue advocating for mental health awareness,” Jennings added. “Through the campaign, we aim to encourage individuals to prioritise their mental health while also spreading joy. Whether it’s through engaging with the installation or sharing a flower with someone, we hope to ignite conversations that foster understanding and compassion around mental well-being.”