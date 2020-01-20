Pharma Dynamics acquires MNI to expand in the thriving plant-based medicine market

Local pharmaceutical company, Pharma Dynamics,has successfully acquired the South African division of the Medical Nutritional Institute (MNI) – an organisation that develops and provides phytochemical (plant-based) products and health solutions designed to address the metabolic syndrome.

The acquisition marks a significant milestone in Pharma Dynamics’ growth strategy, particularly in expanding its Complementary and Alternative Medicines (CAMS) portfolio.

Erik Roos, chief executive officer of Pharma Dynamics, says a potential acquisition has been a longstanding goal within the company’s growth strategy.

“MNI’s product portfolio is well-aligned with Pharma Dynamics’ overall product offering across therapeutic areas. With our future focus on metabolic diseases, including cardiovascular disease (CVD) and diabetes, as well as our well-established neuroscience portfolio, the acquisition rounds out our product offering in these areas by providing patients with self-help and complementary medicine to support them on their wellness journey.”

Roos also highlighted a shift in consumer behaviour towards preventive medicine and self-care solutions, stating, “We are responding to the growing trend of patients seeking proactive healthcare by offering robust, evidence-based support and solutions.”

MNI’s product range, which has been available in South Africa for several years, includes nine popular consumer brands that address metabolic syndrome and related conditions. These products support insulin-resistance management, brain function, skin health, inflammation control, joint preservation, sleep quality, immune function, and women’s hormonal health.

Holistic healthcare alignment

Mariaan du Plessis, chief executive officer of MNI, shared her excitement about joining Pharma Dynamics: “We are proud to partner with a company that shares our dedication to holistic and preventive healthcare. MNI’s unique plant-based formulations, developed in 2002 by a team of healthcare professionals, have been extensively tested to ensure their efficacy.”

Pharma Dynamics has always emphasised a holistic approach to patient care, providing comprehensive post-prescription support to drive lifestyle changes. The acquisition of MNI aligns perfectly with this ethos, bringing a wealth of patient-support material, including meal and exercise plans, motivational content and information on various disease entities to guide and support patients.

In addition to the procurement of MNI, Pharma Dynamics will continue to pursue organic growth by developing and acquiring more products within the self-care category.

MNI’s product portfolio, which is available at most leading pharmacies, includes:

AntaGolin – Combats insulin resistance and optimises blood-sugar metabolism.

RyChol – Reduces blood cholesterol, triglyceride and LDL levels.

NeuroVance – Supports healthy brain function and stress management without acting as a sedative or stimulant.

SkinVance – Optimises skin health, combats hormonal acne and alleviates skin inflammation.

FlamLeve – Provides anti-inflammatory benefits and protects against harmful effects of inflammation.

Rheumalin – Targets enzymes causing inflammation and optimises joint preservation.

SleepVance – Improves sleep quality and quantity by targeting various pathways.

ImmunoVance – Optimises the immune system and combats colds and flu.

OviVance – Supports women’s hormonal health from puberty through menopause.

Pharma Dynamics is committed to integrating these products seamlessly into its portfolio, ensuring ongoing access and support for patients. This acquisition reaffirms the company’s commitment to providing innovative healthcare solutions and supporting patients on their path to wellness.