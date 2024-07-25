From queues to convenience: how technology is making healthcare more efficient

The National Health Insurance (NHI) and collaboration were the topics on everyone’s lips at the recent Health Innovation Summit Africa 2024, held at the Maslow Hotel on Thursday, 29 August 2024.

Industry experts and key stakeholders from the health sector gathered to unpack this year’s theme: Transforming African Healthcare: Harnessing Technology for Universal Access and Innovation.

The summit served as a crucial platform for addressing the pressing issues in African healthcare, with a particular focus on the role of technology in achieving universal healthcare.

At the heart of these discussions was the recognition that a two-tier health system, which separates public and private healthcare, is not sustainable.

The NHI envisions an inclusive health sector where everyone has access to quality healthcare, irrespective of their financial status. However, achieving this vision requires more than just policy changes; it demands a robust and collaborative approach, leveraging technology to bridge the gap between public and private healthcare.

In the current landscape, patients often face long wait times, complicated processes, and limited access to the services they need. This not only impacts their health outcomes but also erodes trust in the healthcare system. By adopting technologies that streamline processes and improve accessibility, we can create a healthcare system that truly serves its users.

Digital health collaboration

Merlin Pillay from the National Department of Health highlighted the importance of creating a comprehensive and interoperable digital information system for the NHI to be effective.

According to Pillay, collaboration between the public and private sectors is essential to drive this agenda forward. “We cannot work in silos,” he stated. “For the NHI to succeed, we need a shared commitment to using technology as an enabler for universal healthcare.”

This sentiment was echoed by Wayne Janneker, Portfolio Executive: Healthcare at BCX, who spoke about the numerous challenges that plague the health sector in South Africa. These include scarce skills, limited healthcare accessibility, and insufficient healthcare infrastructure.

Janneker emphasised that digital transform must be harnessed as a tool to connect the underserved and forgotten populations. “Everyone, from patients to healthcare providers, needs to be receptive to what technology can do,” he stated. “It is time to think about healthcare differently, it’s time to disrupt the traditional models and make healthcare as user-friendly and efficient as e-hailing.”

One of the key elements of making healthcare more efficient is the use of data. The power of data ecosystems allows healthcare providers to offer customised care and services tailored to individual patients. Health stakeholders can also map diseases by region, providing targeted healthcare and awareness campaigns.

By leveraging data, healthcare providers can anticipate patient needs, streamline services, and reduce costs. This not only improves healthcare delivery but also helps mitigate the burden on the system.

Challenges, security, transformation

Despite these promising developments, the journey to a more efficient technology-driven healthcare system is not without its challenges. The integration of new technologies requires significant investment and a willingness to change long-standing practices.

Healthcare providers must also address the issues of data security, ensuring that patient information is protected as it is shared across platforms. This is particularly important in the highly regulated healthcare sector, where any breach of data can have serious consequences.

Mthobisi Kgathi, Executive: Business Development at BCX led an insightful panel discussion on the role of IT managers in driving digital transformation within the health sector. He posed a crucial question to the panel, What is the true driver for digital transformation in healthcare? All panellists agreed that every digital decision must be aligned with the overall goal, which is providing quality healthcare to everyone.

Whether it is enhancing IT capabilities, improving operational efficiencies, or launching new, innovative ideas, they must align with this overall goal.

Legacy systems, AI, connectivity

Kgathi and the panellists which included Shiraz Dadar from M.P. Shah Hospital in Kenya, Nhlanhla Xaba from Mediclinic, and Gloseije Bazolana from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) addressed the challenge of dealing with legacy systems, which often hinder data transfer between the public and private sectors.

All agreed that technology must be adaptable to the needs of healthcare providers, not the other way around. The interaction should be between the patient and the healthcare advisor; everything else should be driving and enabling that.

The panellist also agreed that the South African market is not yet mature enough for generative AI though the integration of AI into healthcare has great potential. AI can help automate routine tasks, such as appointment scheduling, billing, and even diagnosis. This not only improves efficiency but also frees up healthcare professionals to focus on patient care.

All the speakers agreed that none of these advancements can be realised without proper infrastructure. Connectivity is the bedrock of modern healthcare systems, enabling everything from telemedicine to real-time patient monitoring. Without it, even the most advanced technologies are rendered ineffective. Therefore, ensuring robust reliable connectivity across all healthcare facilities is essential.

The Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa 2024 emphasised the importance of collaboration in delivering quality healthcare for all. By working together and harnessing the power of technology, the public and private sectors can create a healthcare system that is accessible, efficient, and responsive to the needs of every citizen.

The NHI represents a significant step towards this goal, but its success will depend on the collective efforts of all stakeholders.