Preventing and managing chronic kidney disease, by Medshield

Your kidneys are crucial in maintaining health by filtering waste, balancing body fluids, and regulating blood pressure. However, many people don't know how vulnerable their kidneys are to disease. Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a long-term condition where kidney function gradually declines, potentially leading to kidney failure if left untreated. Understanding the causes, prevention strategies, and management options for CKD can help protect your kidney health.

Local research and causes of chronic kidney disease (CKD)

CKD develops when the tiny kidney filtering units, called nephrons, become damaged due to disease or lifestyle factors. This damage affects the body's ability to maintain fluid and electrolyte balance, leading to progressive kidney function loss. A study titled The Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease in South Africa reports that in 2023, CKD affected between 6.4% and 8.7% of South Africans. Most of them are only diagnosed in the late stages of the disease. CKD progresses through five stages, from mild impairment in Stage 1 to complete kidney failure in Stage 5, which requires dialysis or a kidney transplant.

Several factors contribute to CKD. High blood pressure, or hypertension, damages kidney blood vessels, reducing filtration efficiency. The close relationship between the heart and kidneys means that heart disease can accelerate kidney damage. Diabetes is another leading cause, as high blood sugar levels harm kidney tissues over time. Obesity also increases the risk of diabetes and hypertension, both major contributors to CKD. Additionally, chronic use of anti-inflammatory drugs, such as ibuprofen, can lead to kidney damage. Lifestyle choices, including smoking and excessive alcohol consumption, further impair kidney function and increase disease risk.

Though costly, new treatments such as SGLT-2 inhibitors, originally for diabetes, help slow CKD by reducing blood pressure and protecting the kidneys. Early screening is key, especially for those with diabetes or high blood pressure.

Recognising symptoms

CKD often progresses silently, with symptoms appearing in later stages. Fatigue and weakness are common early indicators, alongside swelling in the legs, feet, or ankles due to fluid retention. Frequent urination, especially at night, and foamy or bloody urine can signal kidney problems. High blood pressure that is difficult to control may also be a warning sign. As CKD advances, individuals may experience loss of appetite, nausea, or a metallic taste in the mouth.

How is CKD diagnosed?

Doctors diagnose CKD through various tests. Blood tests measure creatinine levels using the estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) to assess kidney function. Urine tests check for protein or blood, which may indicate kidney damage. Blood pressure monitoring is also crucial, as high blood pressure is a leading cause of CKD. Regular check-ups are vital for individuals with diabetes, hypertension, or a family history of kidney disease.

Healthy lifestyle choices to ensure healthy kidneys

Preventing CKD involves making healthy lifestyle choices that reduce strain on the kidneys:

Maintain healthy blood pressure and blood sugar levels Since hypertension and diabetes are the top causes of CKD, keeping these conditions under control is essential. This can be achieved through regular exercise (at least 150 minutes per week), a low-sodium (salt) balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, monitoring blood pressure and blood sugar levels regularly, and taking prescribed medication as directed by a doctor.

Eat a kidney-friendly diet What you eat affects your kidney health. Reduce your salt and protein intake. High sodium levels can increase blood pressure and strain the kidneys, while excess protein, particularly from red meat, can stress the kidneys. Opt for lean sources like fish, poultry, and plant-based proteins. People with CKD may need to avoid potassium (bananas, oranges, and potatoes) and phosphorus (dairy, processed foods).

Stay hydrated Drinking enough water helps your kidneys function efficiently. However, excessive water intake won't "cleanse" the kidneys, and those with advanced CKD may need to limit fluids.

Avoid smoking and excessive alcohol consumption Smoking reduces blood flow to the kidneys, worsening damage, whilst excessive alcohol use increases the risk of high blood pressure.

Be cautious with medicationsOveruse of anti-inflammatory drugs, such as ibuprofen, can cause kidney damage. Always consult a healthcare provider before taking long-term medication.

Managing chronic kidney disease over time

Managing CKD often requires regular medical tests, specialist visits, and long-term treatments. Medshield Medical Scheme offers chronic disease benefits that cover routine blood and urine tests, specialist consultations with nephrologists, chronic medication for hypertension and diabetes, dialysis treatment for advanced CKD, etc. Understanding your medical aid benefits can help reduce the financial burden of CKD care. If you are at risk, ensure your plan includes comprehensive chronic disease management coverage.

Routine check-ups and monitoring are essential for tracking CKD progression. Regular kidney function tests help doctors refine treatment plans based on the patient's condition. In advanced CKD, managing dialysis or transplantation becomes necessary. Dialysis helps remove waste and excess fluids from the blood when the kidneys fail. Kidney transplantation, where a donated kidney replaces the failing organs, is another treatment option. Early detection and proper management can delay the need for these interventions.

Your kidneys play a vital role in your well-being, and taking preventive measures can significantly reduce your risk of CKD. If you have high blood pressure, diabetes, or a family history of kidney disease, regular kidney screenings are essential. Protect your kidney health today for a healthier future.



