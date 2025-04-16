Healthcare Section
    Healthcare

    Corruption and neglect: Why South Africa's premier military hospital is still incomplete

    Despite an investment exceeding R1bn over the past 25 years in refurbishment efforts, 1 Military Hospital remains largely non-operational. Critical facilities, including its emergency theatres, radiology units, and pharmacy, remain incomplete.
    16 Apr 2025
    16 Apr 2025
    Despite substantial public investment in the refurbishment of 1 Military Hospital in Tshwane, the facility remains incomplete — a consequence of persistent maladministration and alleged corruption.
    Source: Supplied. Despite substantial public investment in the refurbishment of 1 Military Hospital in Tshwane, the facility remains incomplete — a consequence of persistent maladministration and alleged corruption.

    "The forensic report has already implicated senior Defence officials in corruption, yet no one has been held accountable. No disciplinary action. No arrests. No justice," the DA said in a media announcement.

    "It is a disgraceful symbol of waste and criminal neglect," Member of Parliament, Nicholas Gotsell said. "At our insistence the SIU and Hawks will finally account. Those responsible must face justice for turning a vital facility into a monument to waste."

    To this end, Parliament’s Joint Standing Committee on Defence has agreed to bring forward a briefing by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI).

    The meeting has been scheduled for Friday, 16 May 2025.

    Decades of decay

    1 Military Hospital, established in 1931 in Thaba Tshwane (formerly Voortrekkerhoogte), Pretoria, has long been regarded as a premier medical facility within the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

    During the apartheid era, it was considered one of the most advanced military hospitals on the African continent, serving as a flagship institution for military healthcare. However, over the years, its reputation has been significantly tarnished due to ongoing issues of neglect, mismanagement, and a prolonged refurbishment project that has yet to be completed.​

    The hospital's refurbishment saga began in 1999 with the launch of the 1 Military Hospital Repair and Maintenance Project (RAMP), initially estimated to cost R232m. By March 2011, over R431m had been spent, yet critical facilities such as emergency theatres, radiology units, and the pharmacy remained incomplete.

    Despite these challenges, the hospital continues to operate, although its full capacity and capabilities are compromised.​

