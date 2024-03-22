Construction Infrastructure & Utilities
    Construction Infrastructure & Utilities

    Hundreds at risk of flooding as Vaal Dam surpasses safe water levels

    ​Due to continuous heavy rainfall in the Vaal River catchment area, the Department of Water and Sanitation has opened five sluice gates at the Vaal Dam to manage the rapidly increasing water levels. As of 7 April, 2025, the dam's capacity had risen to 111.11%, up from 109.3% the previous day.
    8 Apr 2025
    Source:
    Source: VAAL DAM info.

    The increased outflows from the Vaal Dam are expected to reach the Vaal Barrage imminently and the Bloemhof Dam in three to four days, potentially causing the riverbanks to overflow.

    This situation poses a significant risk to communities residing in low-lying areas along the Vaal River, particularly in towns such as Klerksdorp and Orkney in the North West province.

    Residents in these areas have been advised to evacuate to safer locations and to remove valuable equipment, movable infrastructure, and livestock to prevent loss or damage. Despite these warnings, some residents have chosen to remain, believing the current water levels to be manageable.

    Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and may open additional sluice gates if inflows into the Vaal Dam persist at high rates. Residents are urged to stay informed through official channels and adhere to evacuation orders to ensure their safety.

    Read more: Department of Water and Sanitation, Vaal Dam
