North West flood crisis: Bloemhof residents face long recovery

Recent flooding along the Vaal River has devastated towns like Bloemhof in North West, where agriculture and tourism drive the economy.

Source: VAAL DAM info.

Residents and businesses say the damage is extensive and recovery will take years, with many still counting the cost of destroyed crops, damaged infrastructure, and the loss of livelihoods in an already struggling region.

Over the past month, Bloemhof has endured two major flood surges that displaced residents, submerged crops, and devastated riverfront tourism businesses.

In early April, six floodgates were opened at the Vaal Dam, triggering downstream flooding. Last week, rising inflows forced the opening of 10 gates, pushing water levels even higher and worsening the situation.

Some evacuated residents say that they are unsure when they will be allowed to return and said they were afraid of further water surges if more water is released upstream.

“The damage to property and livestock has been significant. These people are broken. They do not know how to cope,” said local councillor Albert Nel.

Approximately 150 households had been evacuated, and many displaced residents were depending on donations to meet their daily needs, Nel said.

"Water levels at both the Vaal and Bloemhof dams have decreased in recent days, with the Vaal Dam now at 110%, down from 120% at the end of April.