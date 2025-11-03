Kimberly-Clark announces $48.7bn Kenvue acquisition

Two of the world’s biggest health and wellness brands are set to merge, as Kimberly-Clark announced it has reached an agreement to acquire Kenvue in a $48.7bn deal.

The companies will merge to create a combined portfolio of complementary products, including brands like Aveeno, Neutrogena, and Listerine.

"We are excited to bring together two iconic companies to create a global health and wellness leader," said Mike Hsu, Kimberly-Clark chair and chief executive officer.

"Kenvue is uniquely positioned at the intersection of CPG (consumer packaged goods) and healthcare, with exceptional talent and a differentiated brand offering serving attractive consumer health categories.

“We have built the foundation, and this transaction is a powerful next step in our journey,” continued Hsu.

Larry Merlo, Kenvue board chair, added, "Following the board's comprehensive review of strategic alternatives for Kenvue, we are pleased to have reached this agreement with Kimberly-Clark that delivers significant upfront value for our shareholders and substantial upside potential through ownership in the combined company.

“Bringing together Kenvue and Kimberly-Clark creates a uniquely positioned global leader in consumer health with a broader range of new growth opportunities ahead.

“We are excited about this next chapter for Kenvue and confident this combination represents the best path forward for our shareholders and all other stakeholders."

"Our combination with Kimberly-Clark unites two highly complementary portfolios filled with iconic, beloved brands and everyday essentials that people trust and count on throughout their lives," said Kirk Perry, chief executive officer of Kenvue.

"Our teams share a passion for delivering science-backed solutions that play a meaningful role in homes and communities around the world. Together, our combined strengths, expanded capabilities and resources, and broader reach will empower us to innovate even faster and strengthen our category leadership.

“We truly believe this transaction with Kimberly-Clark will bring greater value to our shareholders, create new and different potential growth opportunities for our talented employees, and deliver even more benefits to our customers and consumers."

CBS News reports that the deal is expected to close in the second half of 2026 as it still needs approval from the shareholders of both companies.