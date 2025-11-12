Eczema Awareness Month reveals deepening eczema crisis in South Africa

As Eczema Awareness Month draws to a close, new data reveals the scale of South Africa’s skin health crisis. More than 70% of South Africans cite dry or itchy skin as their biggest concern, while 91% of eczema-prone individuals experience itching every day. Eczema’s impact extends to sleep, emotional well-being, and quality of life — underscoring the urgent need for better management strategies.

Source: Image supplied

Following the recent conclusion of Eczema Awareness Month, the focus remains on atopic dermatitis — commonly known as eczema — a chronic skin condition that carries the highest disease burden among all dermatological disorders.

Characterised by dryness, intense itching, and a weakened skin barrier, eczema affects up to 20% of children and 10% of adults globally.

Research shows it is more prevalent and persistent in people of colour.

In South Africa, the relevance is striking over 70% of South Africans report dry or itchy skin as their most bothersome skin concern, with 91% of eczema-prone individuals experiencing daily itching.

The impact goes beyond the physical — eczema can disrupt sleep, affect emotional well-being, and interfere with daily life and social interactions.

Building an effective routine for eczema management

Effective management of eczema-prone skin hinges on a consistent routine that restores the skin's protective barrier and alleviates discomfort.

Treatment goals include symptom reduction, disease remission, and improved quality of life.

Dermatology guidelines recommend regular use of emollients as a foundational therapy for all age groups.

Oat: Nature’s proven ingredient for skin relief

Oat has emerged as a hero ingredient in eczema care, backed by over 70 years of research and more than 25 clinical studies.

Its therapeutic benefits stem from three key components:

Oat flour: Enhances skin hydration and helps retain moisture. Oat extract: Soothes irritation and reduces redness. Oat oil: Strengthens the moisture barrier and supports natural ceramide production.

"Oat-based skincare regimens have shown significant improvement in the symptoms of dry, itchy skin," says Edna Mohale, head of marketing at Kenvue Southern Africa.

Oat‑based skincare products available in South Africa

Aveeno Dermexa range: Described as helping relieve five common signs associated with eczema‑prone skin: hydration, redness, dryness, scaling and itching. It uses a “triple oat complex” (oat extract, oat oil and oat flour) plus ceramides to support the skin barrier.

Epi‑max Oatmeal range: Aimed at sensitive or eczema‑prone skin, contains colloidal oat,oat oil and shea butter base to soothe irritation, support the skin barrier, and provide hydrating, non‑greasy comfort for dry, sensitive skin.

Standard Beauty Cerious Proatection range:The barrier‑support range is positioned for sensitive, dry or compromised skin. It uses oat kernel extract plus a ceramide‑rich complex to help restore lipid barrier function, calm irritation and enhance hydration.

Continuing the conversation beyond awareness month

While Eczema Awareness Month has just concluded, the message is as relevant as ever: eczema can be managed effectively.

With the right knowledge, a consistent skincare routine, and science-backed products like oat-based formulations, South Africans living with eczema-prone skin can reclaim comfort and confidence in their daily lives.