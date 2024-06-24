Marketing & Media PR & Communications
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsLoeriesPendoringIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Machine_LevergyMSL South AfricaMediamarkArora OnlineBizcommunity.comJoe PublicMediaHeads 360Location BankJacaranda FMDentsuIMC ConferenceBrand InfluenceIAB South AfricaKLAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

PR & Communications Company news South Africa

News Marketing & Media PR & Communications

Telkom and Levergy win big at 2024 Prism and New Gen Awards for Stand Tall campaign

Issued by Levergy
1 Oct 2024
1 Oct 2024
Telkom, in partnership with Levergy, celebrated a series of wins at the 2024 Prism and New Gen Awards, taking home a total of nine accolades for the Stand Tall campaign, an initiative created to inspire South African youth ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup.
Telkom and Levergy win big at 2024 Prism and New Gen Awards for Stand Tall campaign

The Stand Tall campaign, which focused on using netball as a catalyst to encourage young South Africans to embrace their individuality and rise above life’s challenges, was awarded:

2024 Prism Awards

  • Gold for Sport

  • Gold for Visual Communications

  • Silver for Technology

2024 New Gen Awards

  • Gold for Best Revenue Generating Marketing Campaign or Event

  • Gold for Best Online PR Campaign

  • Gold for Best Influencer Marketing Campaign

  • Gold for Best Influencer Marketing Campaign by an Agency

  • Silver for Best Integrated Marketing Campaign

  • Bronze for Best Integrated Marketing Campaign by an Agency

Telkom and Levergy win big at 2024 Prism and New Gen Awards for Stand Tall campaign

The campaign, led by netball icons such as Bongi Msomi, Izette Griesel, Khanyisa Chawane, and Tshina Mdau, brought powerful storytelling to the forefront, using personal experiences to inspire youth participation and growth in the sport. By encouraging young people to "stand tall" despite challenges, Stand Tall delivered a message of empowerment and resilience, aligning with the upcoming first-ever African-hosted Netball World Cup in Cape Town.

Telkom and Levergy win big at 2024 Prism and New Gen Awards for Stand Tall campaign

Gugu Mthembu, chief marketing officer at Telkom, said, “We are incredibly proud of the impact that the Stand Tall campaign has made in inspiring South African youth. This recognition at these prestigious awards is a testament to the power of storytelling and sports to uplift and motivate the next generation. We hope that the legacy of this campaign will continue to grow the sport and encourage more young people to follow their dreams.”

The campaign featured a range of activations, from netball clinics to inspiring digital content, all aimed at increasing youth participation and showcasing the incredible potential of South African talent.

With South Africa hosting Netball World Cup for the first time in its 60-year history, Stand Tall celebrates not just the sport, but the young people of South Africa who are the true heroes of tomorrow.

Read more: Telkom, Levergy, Gugu Mthembu
Share this article
NextOptions
Levergy
Levergy is a leading sport and entertainment communications agency based in Johannesburg.
Related
More industry news

NextOptions
Let's do Biz