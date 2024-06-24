Telkom and Levergy win big at 2024 Prism and New Gen Awards for Stand Tall campaign

Telkom, in partnership with Levergy, celebrated a series of wins at the 2024 Prism and New Gen Awards, taking home a total of nine accolades for the Stand Tall campaign, an initiative created to inspire South African youth ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup.

The Stand Tall campaign, which focused on using netball as a catalyst to encourage young South Africans to embrace their individuality and rise above life’s challenges, was awarded:

2024 Prism Awards

Gold for Sport



Gold for Visual Communications



Silver for Technology

2024 New Gen Awards

Gold for Best Revenue Generating Marketing Campaign or Event



Gold for Best Online PR Campaign



Gold for Best Influencer Marketing Campaign



Gold for Best Influencer Marketing Campaign by an Agency



Silver for Best Integrated Marketing Campaign



Bronze for Best Integrated Marketing Campaign by an Agency

The campaign, led by netball icons such as Bongi Msomi, Izette Griesel, Khanyisa Chawane, and Tshina Mdau, brought powerful storytelling to the forefront, using personal experiences to inspire youth participation and growth in the sport. By encouraging young people to "stand tall" despite challenges, Stand Tall delivered a message of empowerment and resilience, aligning with the upcoming first-ever African-hosted Netball World Cup in Cape Town.

Gugu Mthembu, chief marketing officer at Telkom, said, “We are incredibly proud of the impact that the Stand Tall campaign has made in inspiring South African youth. This recognition at these prestigious awards is a testament to the power of storytelling and sports to uplift and motivate the next generation. We hope that the legacy of this campaign will continue to grow the sport and encourage more young people to follow their dreams.”

The campaign featured a range of activations, from netball clinics to inspiring digital content, all aimed at increasing youth participation and showcasing the incredible potential of South African talent.

With South Africa hosting Netball World Cup for the first time in its 60-year history, Stand Tall celebrates not just the sport, but the young people of South Africa who are the true heroes of tomorrow.



