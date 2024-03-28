Marketing & Media PR & Communications
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsLoeriesPendoringIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Machine_LevergyMSL South AfricaMediamarkArora OnlineBizcommunity.comJoe PublicMediaHeads 360Location BankJacaranda FMDentsuIMC ConferenceBrand InfluenceIAB South AfricaKLAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

PR & Communications Company news South Africa

News Marketing & Media PR & Communications

MSL celebrates double gold at 2024 Prism Awards

Issued by MSL South Africa
1 Oct 2024
1 Oct 2024
MSL, the Publicis Groupe Africa (PGA) PR and influence agency, triumphed at the 2024 Prism Awards in Cape Town, winning two golds.
MSL celebrates double gold at 2024 Prism Awards

In the Consumer PR For An Existing Product Or Service category, MSL earned gold for their work on Disney+’s Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire. The campaign aimed to transcend local viewership in a competitive streaming landscape, drawing global attention to this action-packed, African sci-fi anthology.

The campaign exceeded subscription targets by five, garnered 64 million organic impressions, and inspired over 200 local animators to join a special masterclass.

MSL’s second gold came in the Influencer Management category for the Nedbank Chow Town campaign. In collaboration with DJ Zinhle and her daughter, Kairo, this campaign showcased Nedbank’s innovative entry into the gaming world on Roblox, engaging young users with financial literacy through an entertaining and educational virtual restaurant game.

The results were impressive, generating eight million organic impressions, 21,000 clicks to the Nedbank4Me account, and surpassing social media benchmarks.

These wins demonstrate MSL's ability to drive impactful, creative campaigns that resonate.

"We are incredibly proud of these wins. Both campaigns reflect MSL’s commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering impactful, innovative work for our clients that continue to resonate with South Africa’s diverse audiences across ever-evolving communication platforms,” says Gavin Etheridge, managing director, MSL.

Read more: Publicis Groupe, Gavin Etheridge, MSL
Share this article
NextOptions
MSL South Africa
We are committed to advancing the communications industry through cutting-edge analytics, unique creative, impactful earned-first storytelling, strategic stakeholder engagement and sophisticated influencer marketing.
Related
More industry news

NextOptions
Let's do Biz