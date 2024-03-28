MSL celebrates double gold at 2024 Prism Awards

MSL, the Publicis Groupe Africa (PGA) PR and influence agency, triumphed at the 2024 Prism Awards in Cape Town, winning two golds.

In the Consumer PR For An Existing Product Or Service category, MSL earned gold for their work on Disney+’s Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire. The campaign aimed to transcend local viewership in a competitive streaming landscape, drawing global attention to this action-packed, African sci-fi anthology.

The campaign exceeded subscription targets by five, garnered 64 million organic impressions, and inspired over 200 local animators to join a special masterclass.

MSL’s second gold came in the Influencer Management category for the Nedbank Chow Town campaign. In collaboration with DJ Zinhle and her daughter, Kairo, this campaign showcased Nedbank’s innovative entry into the gaming world on Roblox, engaging young users with financial literacy through an entertaining and educational virtual restaurant game.

The results were impressive, generating eight million organic impressions, 21,000 clicks to the Nedbank4Me account, and surpassing social media benchmarks.

These wins demonstrate MSL's ability to drive impactful, creative campaigns that resonate.

"We are incredibly proud of these wins. Both campaigns reflect MSL’s commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering impactful, innovative work for our clients that continue to resonate with South Africa’s diverse audiences across ever-evolving communication platforms,” says Gavin Etheridge, managing director, MSL.



