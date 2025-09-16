South Africa
    Brains, boldness, and Merkury: How dentsu leaves competitors behind

    The 2025 New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards, scheduled for 23 September 2025, have once again recognised the agencies setting the benchmark in South Africa’s digital and social media landscape. Dentsu has been shortlisted in thirty categories, reaffirming its leadership in creativity, strategy, and technical innovation.
    Issued by Dentsu
    16 Sep 2025
    16 Sep 2025
    Brains, boldness, and Merkury: How dentsu leaves competitors behind

    Delivering exceptional results in today’s marketing environment requires more than striking campaigns, it demands a perfect combination of creative thinking, data insight, advanced technology, and strategic foresight, powered by some of the most capable minds in the industry.

    Central to dentsu’s advantage is Merkury, Africa’s leading data platform, with over 40 million verified users across fifty touchpoints, in South Africa alone, Merkury equips clients with predictive analytics, actionable insights, and bespoke marketing strategies, enabling outcomes that no other agency can replicate. As a full Google Marketing Platform Sales Partner in Africa, dentsu offers clients unmatched reach and optimisation opportunities.

    This year, dentsu recognised in top categories including Large Agency of the Year, Digital Brand of the Year, and Online Strategy of the Year, with standout campaigns demonstrating the ability to turn data into measurable impact. Additional award nominations span technical innovation, AI-driven marketing, and integrated campaigns across a variety of sectors, highlighting dentsu’s broad capabilities.

    Dawn Rowlands, CEO of dentsu Africa, said: “Our strength lies in combining bold creativity with intelligent insight. With Merkury and the exceptional talent within dentsu, we deliver work that transforms brands and sets new standards. These nominations reflect the dedication and brilliance of our teams across Africa."

    Dentsu’s recognition at the New Generation Awards reflects a sustained commitment to excellence, demonstrating how strategy, innovation, and technology come together to deliver outstanding results. As the awards approach, dentsu stands out as the agency shaping the future of marketing in South Africa.

    Dentsu
    Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-cantered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.
