South Africa
Lifestyle Sport
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

MultiChoiceOnPoint PRHeineken BeveragesSAMROPrimedia BroadcastingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    adidas launches official 2026 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon merch

    With the upcoming 2026 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, adidas has unveiled the official race merchandise collection, celebrating Africa’s biggest marathon as it continues its journey toward Abbott World Marathon Major status.
    15 May 2026
    15 May 2026
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The collection celebrates the energy, culture, and ambition of the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, designed for runners chasing personal bests, first-time finishers preparing for race day, and supporters wanting to be part of one of the continent’s sporting moments.

    The colours of the range - Dusky Petrol and Lucid Aquamarine - pay homage to the races’ unique Cape identity, complemented by golden accents, which hint at its pioneering aspiration.

    The official collection features the latest performance and supporter apparel, featuring the technical race jacket, training Tee, caps, visors, alongside one of adidas’ most celebrated shoes, the adizero Boston 13.

    The Boston 13, with its Lightstrike Pro midsole and energy rod system, will now feature a uniquely African print design. The range combines performance innovation with bold marathon-inspired design elements synonymous with Cape Town’s vibrant running culture.

    “Every year the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon takes a stride forward with regards to its scale and stature. This race is unique as it is distinctly African symbol of community, culture, and world-class running,” said Tom Brown, senior brand director at adidas South Africa.

    “This collection allows runners and supporters alike to celebrate this special moment as Cape Town continues its push toward becoming Africa’s first Abbott World Marathon Major.”

    The collection is now available online and at selected adidas stores nationwide.

    Read more: Cape Town Marathon, Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, Tom Brown
    Share this article
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz