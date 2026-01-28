South Africa
ICT 4th Industrial Revolution
    Cassava teams up with Axon to roll out AI-driven network platform across Africa

    Cassava Technologies partners with Axon Networks to roll out an AI-driven operator-as-a-service platform in Africa.
    28 Jan 2026
    28 Jan 2026
    
    Source: Unsplash

    Announced in Cape Town, the collaboration will see Axon’s AI-ready, real-time, multi-tenant platform deployed across Cassava’s fibre backbone. The aim is to support artificial intelligence adoption, digital transformation and new service models for businesses and telecommunications providers across the continent.

    The platform is designed to move network operations away from hardware-led infrastructure toward programmable, AI-managed systems. According to Cassava, this will allow customer networks to be provisioned and modified in near real time, reducing manual processes and operational costs.

    Hardy Pemhiwa, president and Group CEO of Cassava Technologies, says the partnership positions the company’s pan-African fibre network as a digital platform rather than only a connectivity layer.

    “As businesses of all sizes continue to digitise their operations, the need is for cost-effective, flexible, high-performance network solutions,” he says.

    “By partnering with Axon Networks, we are creating a programmable, AI-managed network that reduces operational complexity and improves access for customers and service providers.”

    The companies say the model is intended to help these operators scale services, improve agility and support AI-driven workloads.

    Martin Manniche, CEO and founder of Axon Networks, says the integration of digital twin technology at infrastructure scale is central to the offering.

    “We’re virtualising network infrastructure into a live, AI-driven environment,” he says. “This creates the foundation for an AI-enabled connectivity layer that can support growth, innovation and greater technological self-sufficiency across the continent.”

    Axon’s platform creates a digital twin of Cassava’s network, which includes more than 110,000km of terrestrial and submarine fibre, as well as satellite and wireless capacity. The companies say this approach is aimed at automating optimisation, improving resilience and accelerating service delivery.

    The partnership comes as demand grows for AI-ready infrastructure and advanced connectivity services to support African enterprises’ digital transformation.

