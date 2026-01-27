South Africa
ICT Trends
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

2026 Trends | BizTrendsTV | Newsletters 2025 1st newsletter | 2025 2nd newsletter | 2024 1st newsletter |2024 2nd newsletter | 2023 1st newsletter | 2023 2nd newsletter | 2022 1st newsletter | 2022 2nd newsletter | 2021 | 2020 | 2019 | eBooks: 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010 & 2009

Marketing & Media trends

Industry trends

BizTrends Sponsors

Headline Sponsor


Digital, Marketing, Media


Advertising


Healthcare


ICT


Legal


Property

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs
    ICT Trends
    sponsored by

    #BizTrends2026 | EInsurer founder Yaron Assabi: How AI is reshaping cyber insurance

    AI is changing how cyber risk must be insured, priced, and managed faster than most insurance models were designed to adapt. By 2026, this gap will be impossible to ignore. The question for business leaders is not whether AI-driven attacks will increase, but whether cyber insurance will keep pace with how those attacks are assessed, priced, and paid.
    27 Jan 2026
    27 Jan 2026
    Yaron Assabi | image supplied
    Yaron Assabi | image supplied

    Underwriting is becoming continuous

    One of the most visible shifts is in how cyber risk is assessed. Insurers are moving away from annual reviews. Instead, AI tools enable underwriters to analyse large volumes of telemetry and vulnerability data in near real time, providing a clearer view of exposure.

    The European Union Agency for Cybersecurity has been blunt about the impact of AI on cyber risk. Losses become more systemic, more correlated, and far harder to model using the actuarial assumptions cyber insurance has relied on for years.

    That shift is already filtering into underwriting conversations. Insurers are starting to probe how AI is used inside an organisation and how quickly unusual behaviour can be detected and contained.

    Many cyber policies in force today were written before AI-driven attacks became commonplace. As a result, incidents involving AI-linked fraud, manipulated identities, poisoned data sets, or compromised AI systems deep in the supply chain can fall into uncomfortable grey areas.

    Insurers are responding, but unevenly. Some are tightening definitions and endorsements to reflect how AI changes both attack methods and insured systems. Coalition has been among those openly acknowledging that AI risk cannot simply be implied and needs to be addressed directly in policy language.

    By 2026, this will be hard to avoid. Businesses should expect more explicit questions around AI governance, approved tools, and control frameworks. That is not a move to withdraw cover. It is an attempt to remove ambiguity before a loss occurs, rather than debating intent and interpretation after the fact.

    AI is also compressing the economics of incidents themselves. Automated social engineering and impersonation can move from first contact to material loss faster than most response playbooks allow.

    IBM’s 2025 Cost of a Data Breach report puts the global average cost of a breach at $4.4m, a reminder of how quickly financial impact escalates once an incident gains momentum.

    The insurer–client relationship will shift

    The most notable change by 2026 will be relational. As AI accelerates both attack and defence, cyber insurance is moving beyond pure risk transfer. Insurers are increasingly positioning themselves as contributors to risk reduction, offering monitoring, scanning, and readiness support in addition to coverage.

    For executives, this reframes cyber insurance as part of governance and resilience, rather than a standalone policy that is renewed annually. The organisations that benefit most will be those that engage insurers early, align disclosures with real AI usage, and treat cyber cover as a living component of their operating model.

    AI will not make cyber insurance obsolete. It will make passive cyber insurance unworkable. By 2026, the market will reward clarity, speed, and adaptability. Leaders who recognise that shift early will be better placed to manage both the risk and the recovery when incidents occur.

    Read more: trends, insurance, Yaron Assabi, DSG, biztrends, cyber insurance, AI, #BizTrends2026
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz