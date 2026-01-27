South Africa
ICT Trends
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

2026 Trends | BizTrendsTV | Newsletters 2025 1st newsletter | 2025 2nd newsletter | 2024 1st newsletter |2024 2nd newsletter | 2023 1st newsletter | 2023 2nd newsletter | 2022 1st newsletter | 2022 2nd newsletter | 2021 | 2020 | 2019 | eBooks: 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010 & 2009

Marketing & Media trends

Industry trends

BizTrends Sponsors

Headline Sponsor


Digital, Marketing, Media


Advertising


Healthcare


ICT


Legal


Property

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs
    ICT Trends
    sponsored by

    #BizTrends | Colin Campbell of Finchoice: 3 fintech trends to watch

    South Africa’s fintech sector has grown quickly over the past decade. Digital payments, online credit, buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platforms and app-based financial services are now part of everyday life for millions of people. As we move into 2026, the focus is shifting. The question is no longer whether financial services can be digital, but whether they can reflect how people actually earn, spend and manage money. These four trends point to where fintech is heading next.
    Colin CampbellBy Colin Campbell
    27 Jan 2026
    27 Jan 2026
    Colin Campbell | image supplied
    Colin Campbell | image supplied

    1. Financial inclusion is becoming dynamic

    With around five million South Africans now working in the gig economy and earning irregular incomes, and more than 13 million being part of the informal sector where financial information is not necessarily fed through to credit bureaus, access to responsible credit is still largely decided through static assessments and therefore remains limited.

    Fintechs are moving towards dynamic inclusion models that evolve over time. Alternative credit data, such as payment consistency, spending patterns and account behaviour, is being used to build a more accurate and fair view of affordability. This allows access to grow as customers demonstrate positive financial behaviour, rather than being decided by a single score or moment in time.

    2. Buy now, pay later now in the mainstream

    Buy now, pay later is no longer a niche product. Usage doubled in 2025, showing that consumers are increasingly comfortable with alternative ways to pay.

    For many users, BNPL is a cash-flow management tool rather than a form of long-term debt. For merchants, it has become a core payment infrastructure that improves conversion while offering insight into real spending behaviour.

    3. The rise of a unified destination

    Consumers are tired of managing payments, credit, savings and shopping across multiple apps. The friction is no longer worth it.

    Fintechs are responding by building unified digital destinations where these services live in one place. This shift is being driven largely by Gen Z, who value speed, transparency and simplicity over traditional financial structures.

    As this group becomes the dominant consumer cohort, with spending power expected to reach $12tn by 2030, their expectations are shaping product design. They want fewer apps, less admin and a clearer view of their financial lives.

    For fintechs, a unified destination simplifies the customer experience while providing better insight into real behaviour, enabling more relevant and responsible financial services.

    Fintech in South Africa is entering a more practical phase. The next wave of growth is coming from systems that are flexible, transparent and built around real financial behaviour. For both consumers and businesses, success in 2026 will depend on how well technology supports participation, not just access.

    Read more: trends, finance, tech, FinChoice, fintech, biztrends, BNPL, #BizTrends2026
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Colin Campbell

    Director: Marketing and Operations at Finchoice, a Weaver Fintech business
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz