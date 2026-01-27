BizTrends2026 | Asus' Marce Heath: Resourcefulness will shape the next era of business technology

Marce Heath, marketing head: Asus Business South Africa talks about trends that will shape the era of business...

Every major shift in history hasn’t just been about technology; it’s been about how people choose to use it.

The Renaissance expanded how we think.

The Industrial Revolution changed how we work.

The Digital Revolution made information accessible to almost everyone.

Today, we’re in a different phase. We already have powerful tools. What matters now is how deliberately we use them… Especially in a world under real economic pressure.

That question feels particularly relevant in South Africa.

Global pressure, local consequences

South African businesses don’t operate in a bubble. Global economic instability, supply chain challenges, and ongoing component shortages continue to ripple through local markets. And often in ways that feel unfairly distant from where decisions are made.

When global supply tightens, the impact lands here quickly: delayed deliveries, unpredictable pricing, postponed upgrades and tougher procurement calls.

But if there’s one thing South Africans are good at, it’s adapting.

We’re practical.

We make do.

We find smarter ways through.

The next phase of business technology in South Africa won’t be about chasing the latest spec sheet. It will be about choosing technology that actually works in our context.

From innovation to practicality

For years, the tech industry has pushed speed and novelty. Faster. Thinner. Newer. That narrative is starting to change.

In 2026, businesses are less interested in what’s impressive and more interested in what’s reliable. They want technology that lasts, that’s available when needed, and that fits into existing systems without drama.

In a constrained economy, innovation without context becomes a risk. Progress now looks more like sensible planning than bold promises.

Why IT procurement feels harder than it used to

IT procurement has quietly become one of the most strategic decisions a business makes.

Leaders are asking questions they didn’t always ask before:

How long will this actually last in real-world use?

Can we standardise without locking ourselves into inflexible systems?

What happens if supply chains tighten again?

Will this investment still make sense in three years?

These aren’t theoretical concerns. They come from experience.

Technology providers have to respond differently too.

At Asus Business South Africa, we believe our role goes beyond bringing products to market. It includes reducing risk for local businesses when they make big IT decisions.

That means planning stock well in advance.

It means keeping supply close to home.

And it means working with customers to find solutions that fit their operational and budget realities.

Availability is no longer a given

In 2026, availability itself has become a differentiator.

When businesses can’t access the tools they need, work slows down. Teams get frustrated. Plans are delayed.

Keeping consistent stock isn’t just a logistics exercise anymore. It’s part of how we support stability in the market. This local availability helps businesses budget better, plan upgrades properly, and avoid rushed decisions driven by scarcity.

This matters most for sectors like SMBs, education and the public sector. This is where disruption hits hardest and flexibility is limited.

Moving away from transactional tech

Another shift we’re seeing is a move away from transactional buying. Businesses don’t want to be sold to. They want to be understood.

That often means having more honest conversations:

Do you really need to upgrade everything now?

Can you extend the lifecycle of what you already have?

Would a phased rollout make more sense?

Is durability more important than having the newest model?

These aren’t compromises. They’re sensible responses to the world we’re operating in.

Choosing how we steer the future

The technology shaping the next decade already exists. What will define 2026 is how responsibly we apply it.

South Africa doesn’t need to copy global markets blindly. We need solutions shaped by local realities: cost pressure, supply uncertainty, and the need to do more with less.

Resourcefulness has always been one of our strengths. The same mindset will shape how we navigate the next phase of business technology.

The future isn’t something that just happens to us.

It’s built through a series of practical, well-considered decisions.



